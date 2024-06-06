'We've got a bit of work to do': Hoppers look to improve following loss

Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon believes his side has got a bit of work to do following a couple of sub-par performances over the last fortnight.
The Hoppers dropped just their third game of the season on Sunday against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes having also lost to competition favourites Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga.
Although leading halfway through the final term, the Hoppers then conceded the final three goals of the game which resulted in an 11-point loss.
Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon has sung the praises of his side throughout the first half of the season and he believed his young side simply needed to hit the track and improve.
"What I learnt is we've got a bit of work to do now," McMahon said.
"We were pretty disappointing last week against Griffith and whilst we were fortunate to get the win, we didn't win a statistical category against Griffith last week.
"I thought our first quarter probably showed something similar.
"We've got a young group and we've got fairly high expectations for them, they've been meeting it pretty well so far but we weren't good enough."
There was at times a fair bit of heat in the contest and the Hoppers conceded a goal to the Goannas during the third quarter that was the result of back-to-back 50m penalties.
McMahon admitted that it was disappointing to see that from his perspective, but he believed the side would've been more upset with the penalties.
"That's frustration," he said.
"Playing senior footy you've got to manage your frustrations and they come in all forms.
"The ones that obviously hurt the team and whilst I don't like them, their teammates like them less."
Aiden Macauley was among the Hoppers best in the defeat while Nick Buchanan was close to best on ground following his four-goal haul.
McMahon praised Buchanan's efforts which saw him kick the entirety of Coolamon's goals during the first three quarters.
"Nick Buc was a shining light wasn't he," he said.
"He's just electric up there at the moment and he's getting better every week which is what we are aiming to do as a team and as individuals."
The Hoppers head to Narrandera Sportsground after the general bye to face the Eagles and they then face the currently undefeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at home at Kindra Park.
McMahon said his side would look to improve on their game style over the week off before heading to Narrandera to face the Eagles.
"We'll keep working on our game style and we know it works when we get it right," he said.
"The biggest thing for us as a young group is just keeping them up and about and enjoying things.
"We've had a reasonable start, but we will just be focusing on enjoying ourselves and getting better like we would've even if we won."
Off-season recruit Adian Ledson and Daragh Mullen could potentially find themselves back in the senior side for the Hoppers trip to Narrandera.
The duo were dropped back to reserve grade to face MCUE and they were among the best as the Hoppers claimed a 21-point win against the Goannas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.