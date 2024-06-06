Motorbikes, theft at front of mind for Deaner as he steps back into role

Tackling petty crime and dangerous motorbike riders tearing havoc across the city's suburbs are at the front of Wayne Deaner's mind as he steps into the vice president role of NSW Neighbourhood Watch.
Mr Deaner founded NSW Neighbourhood Watch and Wagga Neighbourhood Watch nearly three decades ago to combat community crime.
The Wagga branch disbanded two years ago during COVID-19 and due to a lack of support.
Now though, Mr Deaner is back on board as acting vice president for NSW.
He is also in the works to get Wagga Neighbourhood Watch group back up and running.
Mr Deaner is working with the current Wagga Neighbourhood Watch members who will vote to decide if he is put back in as president in coming weeks.
Mr Deaner said his goal is to reconstruct and rebuild NSW Neighbourhood Watch at a state level which will ultimately filter down to all groups.
"It's going to take us a little while to find our feet but some of the things I want to do are pretty good," he said.
"This year we want to come out of the fog and have a clear vision and our focus is to help the grass roots communities across NSW."
At a local level Mr Deaner is focusing on the motorbikes that have dangerously tearing through the suburbs for years - the drivers without helmets and ignoring road rules, often causing almost accidents for residents.
"From a Wagga level we want to relaunch because of the motorbikes, you see residents complaining about the motorbikes every day but it's only one or two people who actually will call the police," Mr Deaner said.
"Our police officers live in our communities but they aren't always there, they don't know what's happening and so we need a voice.
"The more people speak up and report crime, the more police know about it, the statistics go up and the police can then put together special operations to target it.
"You have one or two people who scream loud you don't get anything done, but under Neighbourhood we have strength in numbers.
"The more members we have the more pressure we can put on local government and police to do something about it."
Just this week between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a vehicle was stolen from a property in central Wagga.
It is just another day in Wagga for residents who are dealing with constant crime.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the incident was reported and officers are investigating.
Police are urging residents to lock their cars and valuables to avoid becoming an easy target.
"Opportunistic offenders will often bypass cars where doors are secured and valuables are out of sight," the spokesperson said.
Residents are urged to keep keys and valuables out of sight and hidden, park vehicles in well-lit areas and if possible, install CCTV cameras outside of homes.
"Importantly, we need residents to report any suspicious activity to local police or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444, and in an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) immediately," a spokesperson for police said.
