Farrer coaches have been spot on, but will this season throw any surprises out?

As clubs wave goodbye to the first half of the season, it's shaped up to be one of the closest in recent history.
Last year's runners up are the team to beat while the reigning premiers have bounced back well from a rocky start to the year.
Coaches placed their predictions ahead of the season and for the most part, they've been spot on.
With eight wins from eight games, North Wagga are the clear front runners coming into the league bye.
Sitting two games ahead of their nearest opponent, perhaps surprisingly, it was Marrar who have come closest to beating the Saints with a two goal difference back in round five.
East Wagga and Barellan are battling for the second spot, with just a goal separating them when they played each other in round two.
Reigning premiers Temora have slipped to fourth after the first round, with player unavailability lining up on some of their top four games, they had a hit and miss start to the season.
Storming out of the gates under the guidance of new coach Alice Clark, Northern Jets started the season 5-0 before the Kangaroos nudged over them in round seven.
With the top five so tight at the halfway point no one's position is guaranteed to stay.
Struggling against top four sides in the first go around, Temora will want to prove they can defeat the current top three.
The average age of an A grade debutant seems to be dropping each year.
More and more clubs are welcoming teenagers into their top grades, and they're holding their own amongst the top athletes in the league.
Coaches Kadison Hofert (Marrar) and Caren Hugo (The Rock-Yerong Creek) built themselves new-look teams this season with an emphasis on young talents.
With no junior club, Barellan have often held onto a young cohort of players, and 16-year-old Sophie Male is no exception.
The teenager debuted in the side back in 2022 before cementing her spot in the squad over the past two seasons.
More than a decade younger than some of her opposition players, Male has continued to excel in the Two Blues' midcourt.
Meanwhile Hofert said the youth in her side is starting to settle as she looks to future proof the club's top netball team.
It'd been a long time coming but Hugo said her girls could win, and they have.
The side had their first win since the 2019 grand final in round five and while elated, they wanted more.
With another win on their books already, they've held their own against top teams and been able to overcome those below them on the ladder.
Finishing the first round of games with a draw, they're already better off than they were last year.
Coleambally are the only side yet to have a win this season.
The Blues took a blow early in the season after Lauren Pound sustained injury, but with eight more games to play their season isn't over yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.