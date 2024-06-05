Riverina strongly represented in under 15 state AFL teams for nationals

RIVERINA has strong representation in the NSW state under 15 Australian rules teams that has been selected to compete on the national stage.
Six boys from across AFL Riverina earned selection in the NSW all schools team that will compete at the national carnival at the Gold Coast next month.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong trio Jed Corbett, Zac McPherson and Boston Macri, Collingullie-Wagga pair Hayden Donohue and Joe Stone, along with Narrandera's Darcy Mimmo were all selected in the boys team.
Stone and McPherson hail from The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC), Corbett and Donohue are from Kildare Catholic College, Macri from Mater Dei Catholic College and Mimmo is at St Francis de Sales Regional College at Leeton.
Wagga High School's Jordyn McFadden and St Francis' Evie Henley were the two AFL Riverina representatives in the girls NSW team.
Both teams will compete at the School Sport Australia Championship held at the Gold Coast from July 27-August 3.
Wagga's Heath Russell will coach the boys NSW under 15 team and was proud to see so many Riverina teens selected.
"To get six guys in the state team is really good signs for footy in the Riverina and the quality and talent that is down this way," Russell said.
"To go away to a national carnival for their development is a massive positive. To play against the best, the pinnacle is usually Victoria and South Australia and for our boys to see what that looks like is only going to be a positive for anything they do going forward."
The teams were selected from the NSW All Schools under 15 AFL Championships held at Lavington this week.
