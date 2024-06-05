New era dawns as arrivals breathe new life into troubled Wagga shops

New life has been given to the Ashmont Shopping Centre with businesses now filling vacant stores at the once almost ghost-town-like hub.
For the last few months only the Foodworks and a hairdresser remained open at the precinct after the Ashmont News Agency and Post Office closed its doors and before that, the butcher shop shut down.
In recent weeks three new businesses have found a home at the shopping complex including a law firm, an American-styled convenience store and a takeaway shop.
In the coming weeks a technology repair shop will also move into one of the vacant stores next to the hairdressers, with work currently under way to prepare the store.
Rosie's Takeaway opened at the Ashmont Shopping Centre on Thursday after relocating from its former Turvey Park site.
Owner Roseann Arrheon operates the takeaway shop seven days a week from 10am to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday and 11am to 8pm Monday and Tuesday and has found peace at her new location.
"We sell fish and chips, hamburgers, steak sandwiches, those sorts of things," she said.
"We've had a few people coming in but a lot still don't know that we are here yet."
Ms Arrheon said there still aren't a lot of businesses at the Ashmont Shopping Centre and plenty of vacant stores she would like to see filled as the precinct slowly roars back to life.
"I'd like to see the news agency open again and a Vinnies or some sort of op-shop," she said.
In the past one of the now vacant stores had operated as a Vinnies, and the Ashmont News Agency and Post office still holds an Australia Post licence.
The new businesses at the precinct are also good news for the suburb's residents who would rather walk a short distance to the shops then have to drive to South City or Central Wagga.
Ashmont's Adelle Berry said it was good to see the centre picking up again as it had been quiet for several months.
"Hundreds of people come here every day to go to the Foodworks because it's a five second drive and a quick walk, so there's plenty of customers about," Ms Berry said.
"I come here at least once a day to go to the Foodworks, so it's good to have a few more shops open."
