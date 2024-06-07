Fun home built for relaxation and fun

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
This deluxe home offers the perfect blend of lifestyle, comfort and luxury. Featuring a stunning pool which offers views over the surrounding area, a firepit area and plenty of space for the kids, this property is designed for both relaxation and fun.
Enjoy sun-soaked days in the expansive entertaining area. By night, the firepit area reveals a stunning cityscape offering an enchanting setting for family and friends to gather.
Unwind in the pool while taking in the scenic views. Children will delight in the outdoor playground and open space, while parents can relax and watch from the patio area.
The home has four bedrooms, all featuring built-in robes, the master offers walk in robe and gorgeous ensuite. The complete chef's kitchen utilises a sleek induction cooktop, 900mm stainless steel oven and a breakfast bar.
This home features open-plan kitchen and dining areas, flowing into the lounge room. Be captivated by your very own Balinese hut perfect for a secluded escape.
With ducted gas, in-floor heating and evaporative cooling in all four bedrooms, comfort is assured year round. The living space has been appointed with an additional split system.
Extra features include a 6.6kW solar system, deck off the living area, outdoor playground and drive-through rear yard access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.