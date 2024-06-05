Win almost 20 years in the making one to savour on night of breakthroughs

It was a night to remember for Warren Cochrane after a breakthrough at Riverina Paceway.
One that was almost 20 years in the making.
The Corbie Hill trainer brought up just his second career victory when Arts Classic scored on Tuesday night.
His first was back in 2005.
Cochrane has never had a big team but usually has a handful of starters each season.
He was pleased to finally get another winner not only for himself but for owner Graham Teagle.
"I don't muck around with many at all and I didn't have any and wasn't overly concerned but got offered a couple and thought I'd give them a go," Cochrane said.
"He's actually shown a bit of promise from day one this little bloke and he's a nice little pony who tries his heart out."
Arts Classic had only been placed in one of his 12 starts for Cochrane.
However he came out on top in a bunch finish to score his third win in 38 starts.
Cochrane wasn't surprised he finally delivered.
"He's been knocking on the door but has been drawing bad, drawing the outside of the front all the time but he went good," he said.
"I put the spreaders on the gig shafts instead of over his wither, as he does touch a knee fairly good and he just went super.
"I expected him to go fairly close."
It proved to be a night of breakthroughs at Riverina Paceway with Aliski winning for the first time at start 52.
The six-year-old had only been placed on seven previous occasions.
However after making the move to Rodney Coelli's stable last month finally produced the goods.
It was also a breakthrough for Coelli, with the win his first as a trainer since success with Hi Manameisjeff back in 2020.
