The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Enjoy life in award-winning home on Lake Albert shores

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
June 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This home has received multiple awards including Riverina Home of the Year as well as Custom Built Home of the Year in the Riverina HIA awards for 2016. Picture supplied.
This home has received multiple awards including Riverina Home of the Year as well as Custom Built Home of the Year in the Riverina HIA awards for 2016. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.