Enjoy life in award-winning home on Lake Albert shores

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Arguably one of Wagga's finest properties, this award-winning House of the Week has been architecturally-designed with practicality at the forefront.
Selling agent Shaun Lawry said this home, architecturally-designed by MieStudio, sets a new standard of luxury living truly embracing opulent living.
This home has received multiple awards including Riverina Home of the Year as well as Custom Built Home of the Year in the Riverina HIA awards for 2016.
"With an extensive list of features and Lake Albert at your front door, this home epitomises class and sophistication," Shaun said.
The living room is flooded with natural light, with floor to ceiling windows and features an Escea gas fireplace, and built-in cabinetry. Off the main living area, a hallway leads to three additional bedrooms, each with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The luxurious main bathroom offers a thoughtful family design with an open vanity area and a sectioned-off wet room with a freestanding tub. The second living area allows plenty of natural light and can be closed off, making it an ideal media room, an area for kids or a quiet retreat.
The light-filled master bedroom sits at the elevated end of the home and has been meticulously designed. It includes a private, north-facing balcony, a spacious walk-in robe with custom-made roller door and a large ensuite.
The kitchen features all Miele appliances, granite stone benchtops, a butler's pantry for additional storage and prep space, plus two dishwashers. It boasts a four-way induction electric cooking, a Teppanyaki grill, a gas wok burner, a hidden kitchen exhaust fan, and a Sub Zero fridge/freezer and wine storage. The freestanding granite stone benches with a waterfall edge add a touch of elegance.
A dedicated office space with a view has a built-in desk and integrated cabinetry with ceiling-to-floor storage.
Outdoors, the expansive alfresco area seamlessly flows off the main living and is ideal for entertaining, featuring an automated patio roof to enjoy the outdoors in any weather.
The solar-heated infinity pool uses the MagnaPool magnesium mineral pool system and offers lush garden views. Additionally, the home includes a 5000-litre rainwater storage system under the house and three evaporative air conditioners, reverse cycle air-conditioning, gas ducted central heating, and refrigerated air-conditioning.
Additional features include Blackbutt flooring throughout, automated electric blinds and sheers, feature lighting, a 4K CCTV security system, a Tesla wall charger, a 5KW solar system, and double-glazed commercial windows and doors. A three-car garage with storage and subfloor space is all part of the package.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.