Wagga drug dealer who had own Taser for 'protection' jailed

A Wagga drug dealer has been jailed in the Wagga Local Court this week over a substantial drug haul and a stun gun he had for "protection".
Road maintenance worker Bradley Jewell was arrested by the police in January after a search of his Ashmont home turned up 629 grams of cannabis, fireworks and a taser.
On January 2, 2024, during the first of two searches of the 29-year-old's home, police seized a mobile phone on which they uncovered messages about the supply of drugs.
Dating back to December 27, 2023, the messages between Jewell and another man discussed the sale of half a pound of cannabis for $1750.
Jewell later supplied the man with 225 grams of cannabis for the agreed price.
About 2.50pm on January 3, 2024, police again searched Jewell's premises, finding a bag of green vegetable matter - which was identified as cannabis - just sitting out on the dining room table.
Officers cautioned Jewell and questioned him about it.
"Yeah that's mine," he said, pointing out it weighed "four ounces".
Police seized the bag and its contents - which weighed in at a total of 114 grams.
Officers found a further three resealable bags containing green vegetable matter on a dining room chair - weighing a total of 25 grams.
Turning their search to the main bedroom, police came upon another interesting find - a black box with a black Taser and three cartridges inside.
Police noted the device is a prohibited weapon, but when questioning Jewell, he admitted to owning the device and said it was "for my protection".
Police arrested and cautioned Jewell over prohibited drugs and prohibited weapon possession.
During the search, police also found cannabis seeds which Jewell admitted to buying online.
Asking Jewell if he had anything else of interest in the house he offered another cryptic clue.
"Probably in the laundry, you'll see it," he told officers.
A search turned up a shopping bag with 480 grams of green vegetable matter in laundry.
When asked about the substance, Jewell said, "that's the cannabis I told ya [about], and said it weighed "under a pound".
The search also uncovered scales and resealable plastic bags, consistent with drugs supply.
Documents tendered to the court noted police seized a total of 629 grams of cannabis leaf - with an estimated street value of $3000 - from the premises.
But while Jewell planned to sell 366 grams of the drug to suppliers, police noted he planned to keep 263 grams for himself.
Jewell also admitted to keeping fireworks in the back shed and a police search located three large boxes and four small packs of fireworks.
Police facts noted "serious concerns" for the safety of his two children, one aged six and the other two months, given the drugs, fireworks and "prohibited weapons... [were] easily accessible, laying around the house".
Jewell was arrested and charged with counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, supplying greater than a small quantity of a prohibited drug but less than an indictable quantity, possessing a prohibited drug and deemed supply of a prohibited drug greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity.
Jewell pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit on April 23, 2024, however no pleas were entered for the remaining three charges.
In Wagga Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said the offending was "not out of character".
Police facts noted Jewell has previously been charged on 15 occasions, including three times for drug supply.
Jewell's solicitor John Weir argued he has demonstrated remorse and has acknowledged the impact cannabis use has on family life.
He said there did not appear to be evidence that Jewell was "supplying [drugs] at large to the public".
Mr Weir said Jewell originally bought the Taser "from a friend out of curiosity", and the court heard he decided to keep it for his own protection, and also to protect his family "in case someone broke into the house".
Mr Weir said his client had a past history of cannabis use, but it had been four years since the last known incident.
"Four years is a relatively long period of time for someone who has in the past had a cannabis conviction," he said, noting it "seems he hasn't used cannabis since".
Mr Weir argued the matter could be dealt with appropriately without full time custody, asking the magistrate to hand down an intensive corrections order instead.
But Sergeant Priscilla Jones said it was an issue of community safety and pointed out the Taser "was in the house with children present".
Sgt Jones said the drug supply matters were also about community safety and argued an intensive corrections order served in the community was not appropriate.
"[The drugs] eventually find [their] way into the community," she said.
Magistrate Hosking agreed the matter was too serious not to warrant a term of imprisonment.
"I don't consider community safety can be assured by you serving a sentence in the community on an intensive corrections order," she said.
"A full time custodial penalty is the only appropriate one."
Jewell was sentenced to nine months behind bars and will be eligible for release on parole on March 2, 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.