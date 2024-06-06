Sew long: Wagga business readies to wind up living from dying art

After almost a quarter of a century of alterations, fixing zippers and hemming the clothes of Wagga, Stitchery Clothing Alterations is putting a pin in it.
Owner Kim Peacock is hanging up the needle and thread after 24 years, prompting her and the team to put the Tompson Street shop on the market.
"Our lease runs out in two-and-a-half years, all the girls except Adrienne are ready to retire," Ms Peacock said.
"If we can sell it before that or find someone who's interested, that would be good for Wagga, other than that we, in two-and-a-half years, will shut the door."
The business started in a small shop in Lake Albert, and as the workload built up they outgrew their original building and moved to central Wagga.
Ms Peacock said there has bee some interest in the business since it was put on the market in March, a move which shocked their customers.
"Every second person, because as we've been in business for so long, go 'oh you're selling, what are we going to do?'," she said.
Adrienne de Bruyn has been at the shop for 20 years and said she'll miss working with Ms Peacock and the other girls after learning so much from them.
"I did know basic alterations when I first started, but I have learned a lot from Kim and we still learn a lot from each other to this day," she said.
"I don't know whether I would handle working for someone else and other people, because this has just been such a close-knit group."
Ms de Bruyn said she's seen sewing take off over the last few years thanks to COVID and social media, but does believe it's a dying art.
"I don't think anyone is starting their career early doing this kind of work, it's all a lot older people," she said.
"Young people are really sewing stuff, but as a hobby or as maybe a small business, like turning the blankets into blouses and stuff like that."
Ms Peacock would love to see the store remain as an alteration and tailoring business, but knows anything is possible.
"If someone came in and they were into something else... it all depends, we just don't know how it's going to go," she said.
"We've probably got a few people that might be interested, we'll just play it out."
Stitchery isn't the first business to face closure in Wagga in recent months, while Kooringal Fashions will be closing up at the end of June after 57 years in the fashion game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.