Alleged dangerous pursuit driver caught with drugs, knife

A man who allegedly led police on a dangerous pursuit across Wagga's suburbs on Tuesday morning will appear before the courts.
Police were patrolling along Bourke Street, Mount Austin, when they attempted to stop a red Toyota Camry sedan shortly before 11am on Tuesday.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated by police.
The pursuit continued through Tolland and Kooringal before the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Police said a short time later, officers located the vehicle on the corner of Lake Albert Road and Hammond Avenue.
The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested.
He was taken to Wagga Police Station and charged with seven offences including a police pursuit - not stoping - driving dangerously, driving while unlicensed, possessing prohibited drugs (two counts), custody of knife in public place, use unregistered vehicle and not giving particulars to other driver.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
