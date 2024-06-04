The great debate emerges again - roundabouts or traffic lights?
It's the question one Wagga engineer says the council should be pondering amid plans to add thousands more houses into the mix across the city.
Philip Xeros has called for a roundabout rethink because drivers don't use them properly and says plans like the recently-announced duplication of Plumpton Road will mean little unless Wagga can't fix the issue.
Mr Xeros told Finn Coleman our growing city needs bigger roundabouts or to get rid of them altogether in favour of traffic lights.
What do you think? I'd love to hear your thoughts via a reply to this email, or you can comment directly on the story.
In some upbeat news, the Bidgee Blues and Roots Club has finally found its new home - five years after Wagga's home of live music shut down. Emily Anderson tells of how the city's blues musos had been hopping from venue to venue trying to find a new place, with the right vibe of course, to jam.
Have a wonderful Wednesday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
