Group Nine implored to change as junior girls numbers grow

Group Nine clubs have been asked to embrace change as women's rugby league continues to develop.
There could be an equal gender split across game days in 2025 with under 18s girls marked to replace the Sullivan Cup, with the New South Wales Rugby Rugby League (NSWRL) pushing for the current under 16s competition to move from seniors to juniors.
Plans to move the Sullivan Cup to the junior league were first revealed by The Daily Advertiser in December.
Senior clubs were against it at the time and continue to be.
In February, NSWRL officially advised Group Nine of the decision to fully endorse the transition of administration of the under 16s competition to Group Nine Junior Rugby League and its clubs in 2025.
"While there is a junior and senior governance structure in Group Nine, logic suggests that the 16s are best suited to junior league," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"The NSWRL encourages Group Nine senior clubs to embrace the change and work with their respective junior clubs so we can move forward with implementation for the 2025 season.
"Junior clubs should communicate with eligible players in their club and respective community that they are planning to field a 16s team in 2025.
"In making this decision the board factored in retention data, comparing Group Nine registrations with other Western and South-West Regional 16s to 18s participation."
Group Nine introduced a non-competitive women's tackle competition this season, which features six teams.
The plan remains for it to become competitive in 2025.
They are also looking to create a pathway out of juniors next year.
Group Nine juniors has introduced a non competitive under 16s girls division this year, to add to the successful creation of under 13s in 2023.
While most clubs are waiting for July to start their season, secretary/treasurer Michael Kirkman expects almost all 14 of the junior clubs will field teams in both girls tackle divisions.
"I think we will definitely have nearly every club field a 13s girls and probably about 12 of the 14 field under 16s girls," Kirkman said.
"There will only be one or two as a lot of the girls who played last year are looking forward to it."
NSWRL are also looking to introduce the Fair Cup, which is a girls tackle development competition across Group Nine and Group 20 for under 15s and under 17s, to be played on Friday nights in July.
Kirkman believes it should help foster more into the game as well.
The availability of grounds and time to fit an expanding offering is something that concerns both senior and junior clubs.
The under 16s heading to the juniors only adds to that however Group Nine juniors remain open to it.
"We're just going to comply with that," Kirkman said.
"It's not something we've sought to happen but if it happens we will just put it into our day and make it work, it's as simple as that.
"The biggest concern in juniors is green space, having enough grounds to play all the games, especially with this year having two age groups of girls tackle."
Kirkman agreed having the same top age group for both boys and girls in the junior league, which would be under 16s, made sense but also appreciates the concerns senior clubs have over losing a grade, especially one that brings new players and volunteers.
