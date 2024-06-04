'I'm not drink driving': Man caught four times over limit ordered off road

A Riverina man who denied he was drink driving when police caught him more than four times above the legal limit has been sentenced in Wagga Local Court.
Ganmain resident Johnathain Gerald Arceo appeared in court charged with driving with a high-range PCA after he was pulled over by police in North Wagga last month.
About 11.25pm on May 1, Arceo was driving a Holden Rodeo ute west along Gardiner Street when he crossed paths with officers.
Court documents said officers saw the 32-year-old swerving on the road and driving with no headlights despite the fact it was almost midnight.
Police activated their lights and pulled Arceo over for a random breath test.
Officers noticed he was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes, with a strong smell of liquor on his breath. However, Arceo denied he was driving under the influence.
"I have not been drinking," he said.
However, the test returned a positive result of 0.239, more than four times the limit.
Officers placed Arceo under arrest and had to help him into the police vehicle because he was swaying and unsteady on his feet.
A follow-up breath analysis at Wagga police station returned a reading of 0.216, also more than four times the limit.
On further questioning, Arceo told police he had consumed "two light beers".
"I am not drink driving," he said once again.
But police disagreed, noting he appeared to be "seriously affected by alcohol" while in police custody.
Arceo's licence was suspended and he was charged with driving with a high-range PCA.
On Monday, the court heard it was not the first time he had been caught driving under the influence, with a prior high-range PCA offence on his Queensland driving record from 2020.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said this was his "second alcohol offence in five years" and stressed to Arceo it was a "serious offence".
"If it was your third [DUI], you would be looking at a custodial term," Magistrate Hosking told the man.
Arceo was fined $2200 and ordered off the road for 12 months, backdated to the day of the incident.
When he gets his licence back, he must have an interlock fitted for a further 48 months.
