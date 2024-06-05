Bombers' flag chances take a hit with the departure of two defenders

MARRAR'S Farrer League premiership chances have taken a hit with the loss of two defenders for the remainder of the season.
The Bombers appear set to play the rest of the season without full-back and former vice-captain Liam James after a short-lived return.
James missed the early part of the season due to his wedding and honeymoon but returned via reserve grade against Charles Sturt University last month.
The return only lasted a week however with last year's Farrer League Team of the Year full-back deciding to pull the pin on the remainder of the season.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was disappointed to lose a premiership player.
"He came back after his wedding and had a couple of weeks of training and played a game in second grade but I think due to missing out on a fair chunk of pre-season and then the first half of the season, really, he just didn't feel like he was up to it for the rest of the season," Gardner explained.
"It's obviously disappointing to lose a player of his calibre.
"He was Team of the Year last year, he's a quality backman and on top of that he's our vice-captain from last year as well so to lose a quality player like that and someone who is a bit of an older head and has leadership was disappointing."
James has spent most of his time at Marrar at full-back but held down the role of centre-half-forward in the Bombers' premiership year of 2022.
James re-signed for this season late last year and returned for pre-season so his departure has caught the Bombers on the hop.
Adding to Marrar's woes, Connor Willis has also chosen not to play out the season.
Willis arrived at the Bombers last year from Osborne and played 20 first grade games at Marrar.
"Connor was pretty up front and honest when he signed last year that his main focus is going to be triathlons and we understood that and both parties thought he would be able to juggle that," Gardner explained.
"But as the season's gone on that has proven too hard and he got a bit of an injury early in the season against the Jets and that put him back too many steps in his triathlon preparation so he's just decided he's going to focus on triathlons."
Gardner admits the loss of two players is 'not ideal' but believes they have the depth to be able to move things around.
"It's not ideal. You go through your recruiting stage and you put your list together and you look at where you're at and the gaps you need to fill and we didn't think we would need to fill those gaps but that's footy I guess," he said.
"Sometimes it's unpredictable and things come up.
"You can always lose a player through injury so you have to be ready for that and we're just lucky enough that we've got several blokes who can play a whole bunch of different roles and are more than happy to do that.
"You've obviously always got the chance to recruit different players through the season as well."
Gardner said the hole at full-back is the biggest concern to the Bombers' structure. He named Caleb Walker and Cane Craetz as the two men most likely to cover James' departure.
"We thought we had (James) to cover our full-back position so we weren't really thinking of back-up options at that stage," he said.
"We did have to go to some back-up options (earlier in the season) and that's given some blokes some opportunities.
"One is Caleb Walker, he's done a terrific job and on a couple of really quality forwards. At the moment it's been a bit of horses for courses, depending on who the key forward is we're trying to shut down but Cane Graetz is doing a good job back there as well. It will just depend on match ups between those two."
Marrar will also be without Sydney-based recruit Lachlan O'Callaghan for a month due a knee injury.
O'Callaghan has missed the Bombers' last three games.
Fellow Sydney recruit Kieran Emery has also missed some football after coming off injured early in the win over CSU.
He is expected back after the general bye when Marrar host North Wagga.
