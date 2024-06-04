'It has to be a pub': Bluesy musos find a new home after years-long search

When Wagga's home of live music shut down, the city's blues musos hopped from venue to venue trying to find a new place to jam.
Five years after the Home Hotel closed, the Bidgee Blues and Roots Club has finally found its new home.
At their June open mic night, crowds filled the newly-renovated William Farrer Hotel for the club's monthly jamming session.
"That's where we want to be for the next 10 years, and I think we will be there," club president Wayne Jenkins said.
"It's got a good vibe about it, people really enjoy it."
Started in 2006, the blues club has brought together like-minded musicians and music lovers to play together and perform in front of a crowd.
But when The Home Hotel closed in 2018, the club struggled to find an alternative venue with "the right vibe" and a high-quality sound system.
"You're never going to get anything like the Home again, it was such a fabulous sound system," Mr Jenkins said.
He said the club tried meeting at The Blamey, The Jungle Duke, Tilly's and Wagga RSL, but none of the venues were suitable.
In 2024, the club had its first open mic night at The William Farrer.
"I think the Farrer is going to be a really good venue for us," Mr Jenkins said.
"It has to be a pub, and when you have music in it, it's still a pub."
Hiring costs of PA systems as well as set-up and band costs meant the club's activities were running at a loss, and attendee numbers were no longer reaching pre-pandemic levels.
In April, the club committee launched a GoFundMe page to crowdfund their own portable PA system.
"It's just not viable to keep hiring each month, we're better off owning our own," Mr Jenkins said.
"We've got people in the club that can run them and set them up, we're trying to stay viable and keep providing this service to the community."
Supporters were quick to fund the project, and the club reached its target of $2500 before June, which allowed them to purchase their new system from local store Allison Music.
Allison Music owner Dale Allison is a long-time member and musician at the club and sold them their new sound system, which they bought using donations and existing funds.
"From all reports, it's going great guns there, and I look forward to turning up there and playing a few songs," Mr Allison said.
"It will be more like a few friends getting together to have a jam, which is what it's all about."
Over its 18-year history, the club has been a meeting place for musicians who go on to form their own bands.
It also is a place where young musicians are encouraged to play in front of crowds, and gain experience in a "non-confrontational" setting.
At their new home and with the new sound system, the club's committee is hoping to raise up a new generation of musicians.
"We really encourage young people, we want to get them out of their bedrooms playing, and out in front of an audience with a high quality set up," Mr Jenkins said.
"We open it up to all musicians, anyone who comes along."
The Bidgee Blues and Roots Club meets for their open mic sessions at 2.30pm on the first Sunday of the month at The William Farrer Hotel.
