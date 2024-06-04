The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'He'll die for you': The special qualities have Zac Lomax made for Origin

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons hard-man Blake Lawrie (inset) says no player is more deserving of an Origin debut than best mate Zac Lomax. Pictures Getty Images/Adam McLean
Dragons hard-man Blake Lawrie (inset) says no player is more deserving of an Origin debut than best mate Zac Lomax. Pictures Getty Images/Adam McLean

Zac Lomax may not be the most polarising player in the game, but you'd have to say the newly-minted NSW winger is in the grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.