Multimillion-dollar plan for two-storey terrace units gets green light

Plans for new $3.2 million two-storey units have been approved for a block of land near Wagga Base Hospital as demand for central living soars.
A development application submitted by Maslin Homes to build nine two-storey units at 251 Edward Street was approved by Wagga City Council last week.
Maslin Homes director Glenn Maslin said there was at least 18 months left of work before the end product, but it will come at a good time.
"The main clientele for the property would be anyone who likes to live central, you've got the main street, shops and schools obviously very close, the hospital being so close it would," Mr Maslin said.
"We have University of NSW constructing a medical school, so anyone coming here into the medical industry, it would suit them.
"It would also suit an investor really well, so that's the clientele we are marketing it too."
"Simple" and "easy" dwellings located close to Baylis Street seem to be what many people are looking for, according to Mr Maslin.
"There seems to be in high demand for the investor, they seem to like a simple layout and easy to look after premises," he said.
"There is also a high demand for single parents who like something simple with low maintenance close to facilities."
Before building works can get in full swing, there is still some behind-the-scenes tasks left to do.
"The next step we have to get the construction certificate done, we have to get the sewer and stormwater design done, the engineering done for the footing detail and then we are ready to go," Mr Maslin said.
"There will be nine terrace units semi-detached, they will have plenty of bedroom and living space. We have car parking down the back and good access to Edward Street on and off so it should flow pretty well."
Mr Maslin said when working on the plans they wanted to try to get as many units on the block without it being too cramped.
"It will be another year-and-a-half I imagine before it's completed - I imagine about 18 months," he said.
