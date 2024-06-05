Christian College claims spot in finals while Kildare draws with Kooringal

Wagga Christian College secured a spot in the semi-finals of the John Vrolyks open girls basketball competition courtesy of two strong wins in their pool games.
Christian College notched up a 52-24 win against Wagga High School on Tuesday night which followed on from their earlier 38-19 victory over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Their two wins guarantee they will finish on top of pool B regardless of the result of the round three game between TRAC and Wagga High.
Christian College will face either Kildare Catholic College or Kooringal High School in the semi-finals depending on the results from round three.
Kildare are the defending champions and they opened their campaign with a 35-all draw with Kooringal High on Monday night.
Their coach Ben Colenso said it was a good contest to open their campaign and he revealed they let their lead slip in the final moments of the contest.
"Unfortunately we were in the lead and then with about .8 seconds to go in the game there was a foul called on shooting," Colenso said.
"That gave Caitlin (Quintal) the opportunity for them to win, she hit the first shot but then missed the second shot.
"So it finished as a draw and it was a very close game, it definitely set the tone for us because we knew going in that Kooringal would be one of our strongest competitors.
"The fact that we managed to get a draw with them was a good way to start when we had about four or five people out from our side."
Kildare will face Mater Dei Catholic College in round three and they face a uphill battle if they want to secure top spot in pool A following Kooringal's 68-16 win over MDCC.
Colenso was expecting to have a more complete side for their game against Mater Dei and he believed they had the ability to win by the required 53 points to secure top spot in pool A.
"We're hoping to have our full side next time," he said.
"We've got to play up tempo to try and maximise our points and really get some game time for those who are a little bit less confident, so going into those tougher games they can perform a little bit stronger.
"Then I think if we put pressure on the ball, play fast tempo and we run all game then I think we have a good chance of getting a high lead.
"But it comes down to some of the luck of the calls and in terms of if anybody is sick and those sorts of things."
Kildare had a couple of important players miss their game against Kooringal High and Colenso noted the efforts from a couple of standout performers that helped them secure a draw.
"Sadie Pankhurst once again was one of our standout performers," he said.
"She was really dominant on defence, she pushed the ball in transition and she looked to attack the basket.
"She was really strong and she played a great game defensively on Caitlin (Quintal).
"Our other was probably Poppy Gray who helped control the ball and settle the tempo when we were rushing things.
"She really grounded us defensively as well."
Round one results
Kildare Catholic College 35 drew with Kooringal High School 35
Wagga Christian College 38 d The Riverina Anglican College 19
Round two results
Kooringal High School 68 d Mater Dei Catholic College 16
Wagga Christian College 52 d Wagga High School 24
