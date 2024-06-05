Bogans, 'bonkers' comedy and clowns to feature at Wagga's weekend of laughs

Forget your traditional stand-up routine at the 2024 Wagga Comedy Festival - all you need is a clown.
The Civic Centre will welcome award winning physical comedian Jeromaia Detto to the stage for the long weekend's comedy fest.
Mr Detto will be bringing his show MUSH to the theatre on June 8, as well as holding a workshop in clowning in the afternoon.
He has performed the show over 70 times but still manages to find new and exciting avenues, crafting it to perfection for the audience to enjoy, and to get involved in.
"It's a non-stop hour of completely bonkers comedy," Mr Detto said.
"It's all about the mush in my brain on stage and just kind of sharing that with the world, and sharing all the silliness that exists between my ears.
"It's like a kids show for adults, I think is the best way to describe it."
MUSH won the Best Comedy Weekly Award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival earlier this year, and was also nominated for Best Physical Theatre and Circus act and Spirit of the Fringe at the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival.
Mr Detto specialises in improvisation and has studied clowning in France and Norway, but his audience shouldn't expect any red noses or gigantic shoes.
"This kind of stuff that I do, it's got a bit of a theatrical tinge to it, so it kind of hits different," he said.
"There's something really beautiful about it and it's very silly and playful and fun, just to be able to share that with as many people as possible is something I'm really passionate about."
Mr Detto is no stranger to regional NSW, having been involved with the Riverina drama camp in Borambola for years, helping kids hone their skills in performing arts.
He'll put on his teacher's hat once again to run a two-hour physical comedy workshop called Finding the Fun a couple of hours before he hits the stage for MUSH.
Mr Detto will introduce the workshop to clowning, teaching the techniques behind the craft, like fixed point and the flop.
"It'll be a really great opportunity... if you have performance background great, but you don't necessarily have to have it," Mr Detto said.
"It'll be an opportunity to take time to play, find new ways of being a little bit vulnerable on stage, of finding the fun in failure and just revitalising that sense of pleasure to play, which I think a lot of people have lost.
"In this day and age where everything's so serious... I think it's to take a moment out, just to be in the moment and enjoy the silliness that can come out of something so simple."
Doors will open for the Finding the Fun workshop at 2pm on June 8, before MUSH opens at 7.15pm.
Also on the agenda is Bogan Bingo, a music-filled bogan-themed bingo show that will allow the audience to let their mullets down.
Adam Hetherington is part of a flanno-wearing double act coming from Melbourne, calling the numbers and spinning tunes from the '80s and '90s to inspire the crowd to embrace their inner ocker.
"We're a little cheekier than that of [traditional] bingo, with different calls, different history lessons of dead bogans, tributes of bogans past," Mr Hetherington said.
"We've got an air guitar comp in there as well, as well as a fashion parade right at the end to sort of the night, to see how much bogan force exudes from one self on a catwalk."
They'll also run a big bogan survey, filled with questions to uncover any bogans that may be flying under the radar.
"It might start off with have you ever driven a Ford or a Holden," Mr Hetherington said.
"Then it gets a little bit more strict, to do with have you been to Bali, have you smoked a cigarette, things like that."
"It's just a force that resides in all of us at a different level and it's very Australian... anyone can have a bit of bogan in them."
Mr Hetherington often takes the show to country towns, promoting the bingo as an alternative to trivia nights and frequently taking the routine to football clubs during the season.
"You'll rock up and you'll feel like a rare bird because they'll be staring at you.... then you get the music on, you start to say hi, people start to relax and then most of the time they're putty in your hands."
All the Bogan Bingo action begins at 6pm on June 9 at the Civic Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.