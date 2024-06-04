A decade later Wagga Netball has revived their open side for State Titles

For the first time in ten years Wagga Netball Association will send an opens team to the Senior State Titles.
The team, made of players aged 17 to 33, is part of the Association's plans to future proof their representative program.
High costs led to the opens program being discontinued following the 2014 season as nominations declined.
Discussing costs with this year's squad from the trial stage, the 11 women the team have been fundraising since December last year to help fund the trip.
Coached by Association president and vice president Tanya Bertoldi and Kerry Thomas, they hope the team is the first in many more to come.
"Wagga Netball have been considering an opens represntative team for a couple of years and this year we put it out there for players interested and found strong interest, so when Tanya Bertoldi agreed to coach we decided to go for it," Thomas said.
"We are hoping that this is the beginning of a new pathway for those players that are no longer eligible for our 17 years rep program and those not eligible for the Regional U23's team."
While the group have been training together since trials were held in November, Thomas said there is no pressure on the players to reach any benchmarks.
Hoping to be competitive on the court, there is no expectation to win a title in this first year back.
"We are in a rebuilding phase with the open women's team who will be playing division three," Thomas said.
"Our aim for this weekend is to have an enjoyable weekend and put Wagga in the best possible position for next year.
"It is also very apt the rebuilding of our women's team would commence in the tenth year since entering our last women's opens team in State Titles."
Seven of the selected players have played representative netball previously at the junior and senior level.
Five of the players are mothers.
The team is one of three that will represent Wagga Netball Association at this weekend's Senior State Titles.
Thomas said that while they're hoping players enjoy themselves on court this weekend, she's also looking forward to watching the program grow in coming years.
"Both Tanya and I are feeling very excited to be part of what we hope will be the rebuild of our women's rep program going forward, and we are also excited to work with these ladies to achieve their goals, they've worked very hard for it," she said.
The open side will travel to Camden and District Netball Association for the three day competition.
Meanwhile the Wagga under 17 and under 15 teams will play at Campbelltown District Netball Association in their respective division one competitions.
