Machete, tomahawks seized from man during Wagga hospital ED visit

A Wagga man has been jailed after attempting to smuggle tomahawks and a machete into Wagga Base Hospital.
Jordan Thomas Nolan was sentenced in the Wagga Local Court this week after he carried the weapons cache into the hospital's emergency department in April.
About 10.20pm on April 6, the 31-year-old walked into the emergency department pushing a bicycle and carrying a green camouflage backpack as he intended to visit a patient.
But the alarm was raised after reception staff noticed unusual objects sticking out of Nolan's backpack.
A short time later, security officers stopped Nolan and asked about the contents of his backpack.
He admitted to having knives in his backpack and handed over a pole adapted with a kitchen knife taped to the end and a sheath over the 30cm blade, a large machete in a sheath and two tomahawks.
Nolan denied having any further weapons on him and was allowed into the hospital ward to see the patient.
Meanwhile, the weapons were secured and police called.
About 10.45pm, the police arrived, heard what happened and seized the weapons.
A short time later Nolan and the patient left the ward but were stopped by police at the entrance to ED, arresting and searching him.
Police found two Woodstock bourbon cans during the search and confirmed Nolan had consumed them, noting his speech was slurred.
When asked why he brought the weapons into the hospital, he told police he had "been off my medication".
"I wouldn't use them on someone, only if it was a matter of life and death," Nolan said.
The accused then pulled out a capped syringe from under his hoodie and squirted a clear liquid into his mouth before police were able to stop him.
When asked what it contained, Nolan said it was "a concoction".
"It's my birthday and I'm not wasting my drugs," he said.
Police checks revealed there was an apprehended violence order between himself and the patient and that he had breached that by consuming alcohol prior to visiting them.
Nolan refused to tell police or medical staff what was in the syringe or be assessed by doctors, and was kept under overnight observation at the hospital in case of and adverse effects of the "concoction".
About 7.55am the next day, police returned to the hospital where Nolan was discharged and arrested.
Before Wagga Local Court on Monday, Nolan's solicitor Stephanie Mulholland conceded that full time imprisonment was "warranted" for her client, but argued there be a "finding of special circumstances".
Ms Mulholland said Nolan had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.
However, she also noted the offending was aggravated by the fact it was a breach of his parole - which he was on at the time of the incident.
Ms Mullholland also acknowledged the recent rise in maximum penalties for knife offences after the "devastating offences that took place in Sydney" earlier this year, but said her client had demonstrated remorse.
"He was stopped quickly by hospital security" and made "frank and honest submissions".
Explaining Nolan's actions further, Ms Mullholland said he had schizophrenia and had believed at the time that "people were out to get him and [that he] was going to die".
She said this did not justify what Nolan did, but that there was a "causal link with his mental health".
The court heard Nolan has a history of drug use and was introduced to cannabis at the age of 13.
Ms Mullholland said he has "remained abstinent" since going into custody in mid-April.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking turned her attention to the aggravating features of the case, noting it took place in a public hospital, was in breach of an AVO and that Nolan was on parole at the time.
But she also acknowledged the "medical issues" at play that had contributed to the offending.
Despite this, she found with Nolan's history of non-compliance, full time custody was necessary.
Nolan was sentenced to nine months behind bars and will be eligible for parole on January 6, 2025.
