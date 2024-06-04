Demons pleased to have Bourke deliver important message to playing group

THEY are making plenty of good decisions on the field but it's their players' choices off it that Collingullie-Wagga want to ensure are the right ones.
The Demons hosted NSW Police youth engagement officer, senior constable Tim Bourke, at training last Thursday night for a 45 minute talk to the football and netball playing group.
Bourke has conducted sessions at AFL Riverina clubs before and is keen to do more as he looks to educate the region's young adults about making the right life choices.
"We mainly target the under 18s, both netball and footy, but you don't just stop at 18. Most of those people playing are young people and they're role models for the young ones coming up so that's what we try to emphasise," Bourke said.
"That your choices and your actions will influence the younger players in the footy club and are those influences and actions going to be positive? That's what we're trying to get across.
"Being a role model, making smart choices and the consequences and ramifications, both legally and what it does for the community and the footy club and the like, of those choices."
Bourke, the under 18s premiership coach at Marrar, knows first hand how sporting clubs work.
He believes they have an important part to play in society.
"The other thing we're placing more importance on is that football isn't now just a Saturday afternoon and training a couple of times through the week, they're actually embedded in the community," Bourke said.
"Football clubs will just say it's nothing to do with us because it didn't happen while they were playing footy, but they're part of the community and part of solving the problem."
Bourke explained that even clubs with the strongest cultures will face problems from time to time and wants today's youth to look out for each other.
"We also talk on mental health and talking to your mates and that if you see something wrong that you speak up. Staying fit and healthy, both with footy but also in the mind and how important that is in the fabric of the football club," he said.
"Looking out for each other, forming good habits. Even though you've got strong cultures within football clubs and those footy clubs that do have strong cultures, you would be kidding yourself if drugs aren't affecting it in some point.
"But if we can change one life and have someone stop and think about their behaviour then the talk's worth it."
Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Shane Lenon is a big believer in educating players around off-field issues.
"It's all around awareness. Making people involved with your club aware of the risks and outcomes and what can happen," Lenon said.
"It was a great night. Bourkey delivered it brilliantly. We had a good roll up of footballers, netballers, committee members, young families, it was really good."
Lenon said any small step that can be done in the education of young people around the dangers such as drugs is more than worthwhile.
"Drugs are a big issue in the community, let's be honest," he said.
"Mental health issues, crime, suicide. It's a big issue and there's only one thing that's going to happen if you dabble in drugs - it's not going to end well.
"That was the idea behind having Bourkey come out. It's all around awareness. If you can help one person out it's worthwhile.
"If we can get that message to the young ones, if you're offered drugs or whatever, you just say no. If we can make young ones aware of what the outcomes are and can help with that then it's a huge positive because drugs ruin individuals and families. There's one other thing with drugs, they are illegal.
"It's a huge issue and that's why if we can get on the front foot and have people like Bourkey coming out to talk to the club about awareness, well that's a positive thing and it certainly was."
Any sporting clubs that are keen to have Bourke attend their club can contact him through the PCYC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.