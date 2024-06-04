The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New tech or infrastructure? Your chance to help steer hospital's future

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Riverina Hospital consumer representative Judy Rands meets with the hospital's general manager, Jacquelyn Hilton. Picture by Finn Coleman
Calvary Riverina Hospital consumer representative Judy Rands meets with the hospital's general manager, Jacquelyn Hilton. Picture by Finn Coleman

The operator of Wagga's private hospital has called for the community to have a say about the its future services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.