New tech or infrastructure? Your chance to help steer hospital's future

The operator of Wagga's private hospital has called for the community to have a say about the its future services.
Calvary Riverina Hospital will hold community consultations as it works to develop a clinical services plan (CSP).
The plan considers population projections and innovative delivery, with consultations to include engagement with stakeholders through face-to-face meetings and a survey
Calvary Riverina general manager Jacquelyn Hilton said past and current patients and clients, community groups and members of the community were encouraged to have their say.
"By responding to this survey, you will help us understand which services are important to you, so we can continue to provide genuine choice and exceptional healthcare to the Riverina community," she said.
"[The consultation] will be used to inform future planning, including workforce attraction, retention, as well as infrastructure builds that we may need to do in the future
"It is so important that we hear directly from [stakeholders] on which services are needed and valued."
The survey has three questions, including asking if community members have accessed services at Calvary Riverina Hospital in the last 24 months, what services and why, or if they chose a different health facility for services and why.
Calvary Riverina consumer representative Judy Rands worked at the hospital for 35 years and has been to one of the consultation meetings.
Ms Rands said it was important the community had a say in the development of a CSP and she'd like to see infrastructure updates at the hospital.
"Bricks and mortar. I think we're very well serviced in the Riverina, all the medical services that we have," she said.
"It's certainly fabulous having ... radiotherapy and medical oncology onsite. So those sorts of services are fabulous.
"Really now it's about getting things upgraded ... technology, sharing of information."
Ms Hilton said she'd also like to see infrastructure changes to enhance a digital technology that'd be available.
"In the operating theatre specifically, whether that's robotics or interaction or technology advanced surgical techniques," she said.
"That the technology advancements are integrated into part of Calvary Riverina healthcare services that they provide and that we attract and retain our surgeons and our nurses and our medical workforce so we can meet the needs of the community."
Ms Hilton said they were committed to ensuring Calvary Riverina remained a sustainable and thriving hospital.
"That serves the community and attracts and retains an engaged and respected workforce," she said.
"Your feedback will be crucial in guiding our future."
The community survey will remain open until 5pm Tuesday, June 18.
