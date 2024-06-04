Teens say more must be done to combat negative impacts of social media

Social media's portrayal of 'ideal' looks and lifestyle, bullying, racism, sexism, harassment and a lack of compassion for ill mental health are struggles Wagga youth say they continue to battle.
About 200 students from Riverina high schools attended the Youth Mental Health Forum at Wagga Christian College on Tuesday.
Some of the reasons the students attended ranged from wanting to know more about coping strategies and how to identify poor mental health to helping to create a brighter future for all.
The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) year 11 student Kasia Szyndler said a lot still goes under the radar when it comes to youth mental health, including bullying, racism, sexism and harassment.
She also believed the impacts of social media were having an amplified effect on the mental wellbeing of our younger generations.
"The impact of social media is hard to regulate because it's so vast," she said.
"I'd like to see more discussion around the impacts of social media and how we can address them."
Miss Szyndler said some of the impacts of social media include skewed body image and lifestyle idealisations and standards.
Year 11 TRAC student Sydney Wilks said the main problem affecting youth was anxiety and depression.
"People are pretty open about it, I think there needs to be more done in normalising coping mechanisms," she said.
Year 10 Gundagai High School student Chloe Ryan said she wanted to attend the forum to improve her knowledge and understanding around mental health strategies.
Miss Ryan said while mental health might be more widely accepted in 2024, there was a still long way to go when it comes to addressing it.
"Mental health in general goes under the radar," she said.
Words can hurt, and year 11 Gundagai High School student Amity Robb said the impact of what someone says to another was still not always carefully thought through.
"You should be careful with what you say," she said.
"Everyone is at a different stage with their mental health."
Miss Robb doesn't believe mental health is openly discussed and she does not believe society has a good understanding of it.
"It doesn't get discussed and when it does it doesn't get drilled into people's minds," she said.
NSW School-Link district clinical leader John Dean said the forum aims to provide teenagers with education around wellbeing and the opportunity to come together and talk about mental health issues.
NSW School-Link is a statewide initiative being implemented by NSW Health child and adolescent mental health services in partnership with the Department of Education.
"Lots of young people can experience things like anxiety and depression and they're already going through a period of time where they are challenged by things like going through a relationship for the first time, they're often under pressure with their education and other pursuits where they're looking to achieve," Mr Dean said.
During the forum students were able to ask questions and Mr Dean said a common question asked was what it looked like to be struggling with your mental health.
Headspace's Reede Adams shared his own personal story at the forum in a bid to positively influence students to go out and do things, have fun and follow their dreams.
"The key message is to keep on striving forward, there's so much you can achieve," he said.
If he could tell his past self anything, Mr Adams said it would be to "keep on working because things are going to work out in the end".
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800; Headspace 1800 650 890.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.