Teens say more must be done to combat negative impacts of social media

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 4 2024 - 7:00pm
TRAC year 11 students Kasia Szyndler, Sydney Wilks and Caetlyn Pearse. Picture by Tom Dennis
Social media's portrayal of 'ideal' looks and lifestyle, bullying, racism, sexism, harassment and a lack of compassion for ill mental health are struggles Wagga youth say they continue to battle.

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

