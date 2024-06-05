Remote-controlled boats, games of golf: Wagga's long weekend schedule

You may already have plans for the King's Birthday long weekend, but if you're still wondering what to do, here are a few events happening around Wagga you might like to check out.
Task Force 72 will be holding its annual Carrier and Escort Regatta at Oasis Aquatic Centre on June 8 and 9, sailing carefully handmade remote controlled boats that money can't buy.
Wagga Task Force 72 fleet base representative Steve Batcheldor said the group was started in the mid nineties, allowing enthusiasts to share their passion with like minded people.
"All the ships in Task Force 72 are a constant scale," Mr Batcheldor said.
"When they're on the water together, they all are the same relative size you would see if they're on a harbour somewhere."
The remote controlled replicas made by the members of Task Force 72 have historically been models of military type vessels.
While the boats might be smaller than the real deal, they're by no means pocket sized.
"Some of them are pretty big... ranging from a small little harbour tug, to something that might be three and a half metres long, US aircraft carrier sized," Mr Batcheldor said.
"We've got the old Australian Aircraft carrier from the sixties and seventies or early eighties, we've got a model of that that'll be on the pool this year, plus a couple of other quite large ships."
The task force first got together in Wagga 23 years ago at the Jubilee Park pond, moving to Oasis in 2006.
Task Force 72 normally sets sail on the June long weekend, giving a chance for the group, who only see each other once or twice a year, to put their boats on display and catch up with mates.
"We've got guys coming from South Australia, from down Melbourne way, from Sydney, Hunter region and Canberra, all coming to Wagga for the weekend," Mr Batcheldor said.
If seeing handmade remote controlled model boats isn't for you, maybe a friendly game of golf is in order?
Wagga Par 3 and Driving Range is holding an ambrose golf competition on June 8 and 9, with a $500 prize pool up for grabs for the winner of the two-person team comp.
Looking for a laugh? The 2024 Wagga Comedy Festival is sure to cause side splitting chuckles with its 18 shows and workshops.
Headlined by Mel Buttle and Tom Gleeson, this year's festival includes Bogan Bingo and award winning physical comedy show MUSH and will run from June 6 to June 10.
Whatever your plans don't forget the umbrella, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some drizzle during the long weekend.
