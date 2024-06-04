The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bulldog set for stint on sidelines after being handed ban for striking

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park captain Hayden Smith will miss the Bulldogs next two games after receiving a two-match ban for striking. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Turvey Park captain Hayden Smith will miss the Bulldogs next two games after receiving a two-match ban for striking. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Turvey Park captain Hayden Smith will miss the Bulldogs next two games after he was handed a two-match ban for striking.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.