Bulldog set for stint on sidelines after being handed ban for striking

Turvey Park captain Hayden Smith will miss the Bulldogs next two games after he was handed a two-match ban for striking.
Smith was reported for striking Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Aaron Proctor during the Bulldogs 110-point loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The Bulldogs skipper is believed to have elbowed Proctor and the incident was graded as intentional, high contact and medium impact which brings a charge of three games down to two with an early guilty plea.
Turvey Park didn't respond by the 5pm Tuesday deadline which results in automatic acceptance and sees Smith cop a two-game ban.
It means Smith will miss the Bulldogs massive clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round nine while he will also be sidelined for their trip to Robertson Oval to face Wagga Tigers in round 10.
His ban adds further salt into the wound in what was a dirty day for the Bulldogs at Ganmain Sportsground.
After only trailing by 15 points at the first break, the Bulldogs then only kicked four goals in the remaining three quarters while the Lions piled on 19.
The Bulldogs currently sit equal fifth with a 3-4 record after round eight, however the reigning premiers took a major hit to their percentage given their hefty loss to GGGM.
