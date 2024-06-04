Quiet and working on defence, Goannas are undefeated but they want to be better

As they approach the halfway point of the season reigning premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes remain the team to beat.
The Goannas have been a force to reckon with over the past five years and have started the 2024 season in the same style.
But as the wins pile up, they've avoided complacency and coach Lisa Reynoldson said the side remains hungry.
Working with the coach to continually improve on their game, as the rest of the competition improves, so do they.
Reynoldson said it's the playing group that has been approaching her with areas for improvement.
"The core of our team have been together for quite a few years now and I feel like this year in particular, some of those girls who have been in the team for a while now, they're the ones really pushing to keep developing their skills, which is so awesome," Reynoldson said.
"They just don't want to stay as they are, they want to keep improving, so from a coach's point of view, I love the enthusiasm."
Most recently they've been working on improving their defence in their attacking end when in transitional play.
It's not just an issue Reynoldson has noticed as a coach, but something the players are aware of.
And with the competition tighter than ever, being able to replenish lost balls is essential no matter where players are positioned on court.
"The girls are keen," Reynoldson said.
"They really want to develop that part of their game, obviously all players are attacking and defending depending on who has the ball so they're actually pushing and wanting to learn."
In their tightest game of the season so far on Saturday, a two goal win over Coolamon, the Goannas remained calm and collected despite the high intensity.
With so much experience playing finals netball, the team knows how to hold themselves under pressure.
Reynoldson said that experience has been hugely beneficial this season with two, three, and four goal wins in the first eight rounds.
"I 100 per cent think that benefited them in those tight games,' she said.
"Keeping their calm and just really grinding out some of those tight games, definitely their experience shows in those games.
"They still get nervous but they can internalise it more now and put it to positive energy."
While they continue to work on transitional play, one of Reynoldson's biggest concerns is how quiet the side can be.
It hasn't cost them much yet, but she said that the timid nature of the team can make them vulnerable when out on court.
Keeping the talk up and not falling quiet to opposition hype is an ongoing project.
"They're quite a quiet team which is something we struggle on the court with is that we're not a boisterous team, they're just not a loud team," Reynoldson said.
A game clear as the league approaches the halfway point, Reynoldson isn't concerned with the ladder, yet.
She'll focus on seeing improvement in their performances throughout the second half of the year, rather than watching ladder positions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.