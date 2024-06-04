The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Quiet and working on defence, Goannas are undefeated but they want to be better

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 4 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Kelsey Hanlon closely marked by MCUE's Ash Reynoldson. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Coolamon's Kelsey Hanlon closely marked by MCUE's Ash Reynoldson. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

As they approach the halfway point of the season reigning premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes remain the team to beat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.