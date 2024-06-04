Wagga man jailed for leading cops on chase in stolen newspaper delivery car

A man who led police on a lengthy high-speed chase in a stolen newspaper delivery car has been jailed.
Readers across Wagga's northern suburbs were forced to wait a little longer for their Saturday morning news, after Cameron James Moloney stole a Hyundai Accent fully loaded with papers one March morning.
The 47-year-old Wagga man faced court for sentencing this week on a series of charges relating to the incident, including taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, negligent driving and driving with a cancelled licence.
The charges also included exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h (estimated) and reckless driving while leading police on a pursuit.
Moloney was at the Ampol on the corner of Edward and Docker streets about 6.30am on March 16, when he noticed the momentarily unattended vehicle being used to deliver papers from the Topsy Turvey Newsagency.
The driver had left the keys in the ignition while delivering papers through the night window just metres away when Moloney seized his chance.
Hopping into the driver's seat, Moloney reversed out and sped off with the paper delivery man chasing after him on foot, but it was too late and he got away.
The police were notified and newsagency staff took to social media alerting customers to the incident and resultant delivery delays.
"Attention delivery customers in North Wagga, Estella and Gobbagombalin. Unfortunately the car that was delivering your papers has been stolen, fully loaded," the business wrote on Facebook about 9am.
"We have managed to wrangle enough papers to deliver out to you all. Needless to say they will be late."
At 7.07am, police spotted the car heading east on Red Hill Road in Glenfield Park but, despite activating their lights and sirens, Moloney failed to stop.
Six minutes later, police found the car at the intersection of Fernleigh Road and Tobruk Street, and parked in front, noticing Moloney looking visibly panicked in the driver's seat.
Police attempted to open the driver's door, but Moloney put the car hard into reverse, narrowly missing a tree and spinning around 180 degrees.
Police then attempted to break in the window with a baton, but Moloney slammed on the accelerator, narrowly missing a police officer in the process.
He tore off east down Fernleigh Road, aggressively swerving around cars, losing police once again.
At 7.34am, the car was spotted travelling west on the Sturt Highway at Bulgary, between Collingullie and Galore.
Moloney again refused to stop for the police, and increased his speed to 140km/h in the 100km/h zone, with police taking off in pursuit.
During a 38-kilometre chase, Moloney overtook a number of vehicles and drove at speeds almost exceeding 150km/h.
At one point, he overtook a black ute and merged back almost clipping the vehicle, forcing its driver to slow down dramatically and swerve into the shoulder to avoid a collision.
A stationary police car at Sandigo then deployed road spikes near Quilters Lane, deflating some of the vehicle's tyres, finally bringing Moloney to a stop.
From there, Moloney was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged and remanded him in custody.
On Monday, Moloney appeared via video link in Wagga Local Court charged over the events of March 16 and other incidents that took place around that time, including theft from APCO and intimidation of a staff member.
A separate incident saw Moloney spray black paint onto CCTV cameras that belonged to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Reflecting on the severity of the offences, Moloney's solicitor conceded they had crossed the threshold for a custodial sentence.
However, she argued her client should receive an intensive corrections order - a sentence that would be served in the community.
The court heard Moloney received the disability support pension and has been homeless since 2017.
A medical report to the court noted he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was struggling to find a bulk billing doctor to write a prescription for medication at the time of the offending.
The court heard he also has substance misuse disorder and has a history of drug abuse, but he has had periods of abstinence.
Moloney's solicitor told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking he was open to receiving treatment for his addiction.
The solicitor told the court he had "good prospects for rehabilitation" and said his time in custody since March had been a "good circuit breaker".
"He has been in custody 79 days ... I submit that community safety is inextricably linked to rehab ... and that Moloney has better prospects for treatment in the community," she said.
She noted Moloney was on community corrections orders (CCOs) at the time, but said these were consistent with his more recent offending and "it seems mental illness plays a role in it".
Magistrate Hosking noted his remorse and "clearer head" as a result of spending time in custody.
The magistrate also took into account his early guilty pleas, but acknowledged he was on two CCOs at the time and said these were aggravating factors.
She determined the only appropriate option was to hand Moloney a sentence of full-time custody.
Magistrate Hosking sentenced Moloney to one year behind bars, followed by 12 months on parole.
The sentence was backdated to his arrest, meaning he will be eligible for release on March 16, 2025.
Moloney was also ordered not to drive for two years following that release date.
