New-look Southern Inland side out to avenge last year's slip up

For the first time in 13 years Southern Inland aren't holding the Brumbies Provincial Championships title and they are determined to change that.
After dominating the competition for more than a decade, Monaro took a narrow win last year to end Southern Inland's dominance.
Southern Inland have named a new-look squad as they look to return to the helm.
Michael Kanck is on board for a second season as coach.
He feels this year's squad has what it takes to return Southern Inland to the top.
"It's shaping up nicely, the team seems to have gelled very quickly and they have a mutual respect for each other," Kanck said.
"They are pretty excited to do what they like doing."
There were a lot more nominations from players this year, which Kanck believes the tougher selection process has enabled a stronger team to be assembled.
There are plenty of new faces in this year's squad, with most of those new to the competition this season.
Kanck believes it is a real positive to have such a strong buy in as the zone looks to return to the top.
"I think it is testament to the work clubs around the zone put into recruiting and attracting people to Southern Inland, which is known to be a good level of football," he said.
"It is part of the pathways that some clubs promote to their players and it's great to see them put their hands up to get involved."
However there is still a good mix of players who have been in the representative arena before looking to atone for last year's result
"The returning players really have a point to prove this year and after riding high after 12 years we probably didn't give Monaro the respect that they deserved," he said.
There is also a good mix of clubs.
Leeton is the only club not represented with unbeaten Wagga City leading the charge with nine players selected.
Five Tumut players will be on their home turf, Ag College and Waratahs both have three while Reddies, Albury and Griffith each have one.
South Coast are not taking part this year.
Instead there will just be one-off games in both men's and women's between Southern Inland and Monaro at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Kanck believes defence will be one of their strengths.
"We're definitely a team that can read defence well with guys who are competent and confident at being able to come together as a group, communicate and put some good defence together," he said.
"We haven't got the biggest bodies in there so we're definitely looking at speed on the ground to get us the win."
1 Alex Meades (Ag College), 2 Joeli Saluslaumasi (Tumut), 3 Tom Blanch (Wagga City), 4 Tasman Kuhn (Ag College), 5 Nahshon Letele (Wagga City), 6 Liam Krautz (Waratahs), 7 Fletcher Wright (Waratahs), 8 Tomasi Nabuliwaqa (Wagga City), 9 Matt Roberts (Wagga City), 10 Cam Thomas (Reddies), 11 Waisale Sauvinaloto (Wagga City), 12 Sam Carwardine (Waratahs), 13 Nofoasa Lemalu (Wagga City), 14 Reuben Sarkis (Albury), 15 Mitch Ivill (Tumut), 16 Spencer Gregory-Smith (Tumut), 17 Tony Dusserre-Telmon (Wagga City), 18 David Ah Lam (Wagga City), 19 Jona Saumaisue (Tumut), 20 Mason Hughes (Wagga City), 21 Will Crawford (Ag College), 22 Stephen Gill (Tumut), 23 Andrew Fauoo (Griffith)
