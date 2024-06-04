The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Colvin eyes spring riches as stable star returns to training after injury

MM
By Matt Malone
June 4 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga galloper Another One, pictured with Holly Durnan in the saddle, is back in work for trainer Gary Colvin. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga galloper Another One, pictured with Holly Durnan in the saddle, is back in work for trainer Gary Colvin. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin's million dollar earner Another One is set to target a rich feature at the Melbourne spring carnival later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.