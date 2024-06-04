Colvin eyes spring riches as stable star returns to training after injury

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin's million dollar earner Another One is set to target a rich feature at the Melbourne spring carnival later this year.
Another One has been back in work for about a month after a heel complaint ruled him out of a tilt at this year's Wagga Gold Cup.
Another One gave a huge sight when a close fourth in last year's Wagga Gold Cup but this year's campaign was aborted due to injury.
The six-year-old has overcome the injury and is back in work at Colvins.
"He's been back in work about a month. Everything's going good. He had a foot abcess and it's cleared up," Colvin said.
"The injury just kept aggravating him and we just had to put him out until he got over it.
"We got him back in and he's really going good, he feels terrific.
"I'm pretty happy with the way he looks. He looks real good."
Another One, a prolific wet tracker, will have his first couple of runs back during winter before heading towards the $500,000 Victorian Country Cups Final (2000m) in the spring.
The inaugural final last year was held at Caulfield on November 18.
Another One, courtesy of his Wodonga Cup win, should qualify for the final and Colvin believes that will be an ideal spring target.
"He'll be running mid-winter," Colvin said.
"He's qualified for that country cup in the spring. That seems a nice race for him.
"I haven't set out any race starts yet before it but once he gets closer to racing we'll look at it.
"He'll probably have two or three runs before it.
"Another month and we'll be looking to give him a jump out and get him going."
Colvin will also need to find a new jockey for Another One given the impending retirement of Danny Beasley.
He has no firm plans yet but will likely seek city jockeys wherever Another One is racing.
"It depends where he's going," Colvin said.
"We'll play it by ear. We don't know whether he'll go Sydney or Victoria yet."
Another One has had 29 starts for nine wins and eight minor placings, amassing just over $1 million in career earnings.
Colvin, who is recovering from a knee replacement, continued his strong form on his home track with another win at Wagga last Friday courtesy of lightly-raced three-year-old Freddy's Shock.
Colvin gave credit to new foreman, and former trainer, Brad Witt for his work.
"Brad's been a big help for me," he said.
"I'm just starting to move around alright now."
Colvin is another big fan of the new trackwork lights at Murrumbidgee Turf Club, describing them as 'unbelievable'.
