Sweet or savoury? Mount Austin Public shares the goodies with other schools

Scones, sandwiches and biscuits - teachers and volunteers at Mount Austin Public School were busy preparing morning tea platters on Tuesday morning, but not for themselves.
The boxes were sent away to other schools across the city, with teachers to enjoy the sweet and savoury treats as they host their Biggest Morning Teas for the Cancer Council.
Mount Austin Public School principal Anna Middleton, who started putting the platters together at 7.30am, said creating the boxes and delivering everything just in time for a cuppa has been a team effort.
"I put a sheet on the table in the staffroom and people decide whether they're going to make savoury or sweet, or fruit or whatever," Ms Middleton said.
"Everything is donated and prepared by the staff, so that's their donations to the Cancer Council, and then we just get together today and pack it up and send it out."
Mount Austin Public School started providing morning tea boxes three years ago, filling 17 orders for other schools in their first year.
That number of deliveries has doubled this year, each platter bought by teachers for their own morning tea, with all purchases going towards the Cancer Council.
"Wagga High ordered 10 of these boxes for their staff, so it's fantastic support," she said.
There is a personal connection that makes this day of donation more meaningful for Mount Austin and Ms Middleton.
Her mother died from Leukaemia, while the school community has also been touched by cancer.
"We've had staff members affected by cancer and we've lost some that are no longer with us," Ms Middleton said.
"It doesn't escape any family at all, so it's a very worthwhile cause."
The Biggest Morning Tea is an annual event facilitated by the Cancer Council. While the official date is May 23, morning teas can be held at anytime during May and June.
More than 26,000 morning teas have been registered in 2024, with about $9.5 million raised so far for cancer research.
