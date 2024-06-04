Call for Wagga roundabout rethink 'because drivers don't use them properly'

"The era of the small roundabout is over."
That's the view of Wagga engineer Philip Xeros, who says a rethink of the city's roundabouts is needed to either make them bigger or get rid of them altogether in favour of traffic lights.
The comments come following the announcement of the planned upgrade of Plumpton Road last week and the community's further cries for the duplication of Glenfield Road and the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
However, Mr Xeros - the director of Xeros Piccolo Consulting Engineers - claims such developments would have little impact if Wagga was unable to fix its roundabout issue.
"The traffic flow problem would be greatly eased, an enormous amount, if people knew how to use roundabouts," he said.
"People don't use roundabouts properly, there is no sense of give way.
"If you get in a run of traffic ... [you're] waiting there and there's cars going through ... and the back car might be 500 metres back, yet the person waiting on the line just sits there and waits.
"The reason is because they get a run up and you don't want to go out there, you might get hit. I mean, it's a joke."
Mr Xeros worked on Wagga City Council projects in the 1980s, which involved various infrastructure works, including the city's roads.
The Wagga engineer said he'd like to see these roads duplicated and believes many of them already should've been, but noted upgrading them wouldn't achieve much unless the roundabout problem was dealt with.
"Or they put in traffic lights. Now I'm not saying you should have lights or you shouldn't, but we do have lights in plenty of places and they're quite effective." Mr Xeros said.
"The idea of the roundabout was to facilitate traffic flow, not destroy it, but they're not used properly.
"So whilst I'm absolutely certain that these upgrades in the roads and the bridge ... need to take place, it won't make any difference if we are still stuck with these roundabouts."
Last week, the NSW government announced $94.4 million would be invested into infrastructure to support the delivery of new homes in the city's southern and northern suburbs.
The joint investment will see the NSW government provide $70.8 million in funding and Wagga City Council stump up $23.6 million to provide infrastructure to support the development of 14,500 homes in the southern and northern growth areas.
The plan also includes the proposed duplication of Plumpton Road, between Lake Albert Road and Rowan Road, which would involve eight intersection upgrades.
The overall growth plan also proposes infrastructure in Wagga's northern suburbs to support 9000 new homes, which would be added to the already existing approximately 2469 homes between Estella (797 - excluding the retirement village), Boorooma (607) and Gobbagombalin (1065 of 1665 total approved lots) as of November 2023.
The 5.5-kilometre stretch of road between the Gobba Bridge and the Glenfield Road/Holbrook Road intersection has nine roundabouts.
Mr Xeros said the small roundabouts around Wagga were more like circular traffic calming devices, calling larger ones - like what Canberra has - proper roundabouts.
"These little roundabouts here, you're no sooner on them, you've got to get off them again. Then you bust your blinker trying to click in and then click out," he said.
"They've got to rethink the roundabout issue here. They have to make them bigger or go back to traffic lights.
"My wife said something very interesting ... she said why don't you put a speed hump at the beginning of every roundabout and they'll slow down and give people a break that they need to get into the flow, and actually she's right, but you wouldn't want to do it on the highway or something like that."
Mr Xeros said the peak-hour traffic, and especially the 3.30pm rush, had always been there and nothing was wrong with it.
"But that could be totally changed if people use roundabouts properly," he said.
"That is what's damaging the flow and so the problems we see, all the traffic, appear worse than they really are, because the [incorrect] use of roundabouts."
"I'm not against the upgrades and they do need it. Wagga is such an interesting town, it's got such a good basis for industry, jobs and employment and it'd be a real pity if we fell asleep at the wheel and didn't make allowances for housing and subdivisions and the road network.
"The best thing for communities is to have families where they can work in the town, the children can grow up here and get jobs, and you can have a community. That's what I'm basing these comments on and Wagga is great for that."
