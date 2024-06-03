Wagga keeps on kicking goals

The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here with today's top stories.
In big news* for women's rugby league fans, Tahlia Sinclair reveals Wagga is set to play host to an NRLW trial game before the 2024 season begins next month. The revelation comes just days out from game two of the women's State of Origin series in Newcastle and shows the rapid growth in popularity of the women's game.
A Wagga women's clothing store will close by the end of the month after 57 years servicing the city. Emily Anderson caught up with Christine Jolley, the owner of Kooringal Fashions, about what she has planned next.
On the weather front, Wagga's driest autumn in years has sparked drought talk but, as Jeremy Eager reports, farmers aren't worried just yet.
Have a great Tuesday!
*I might be slightly biased because my sister, Rachael, plays NRLW for the Parramatta Eels and is the current NSW Blues halfback. Go the Blues!
