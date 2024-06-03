'Going to miss it': Wagga clothing store to close its doors after 57 years

Every time Lea Tornaros visits her 96-year-old mother Jean, the pair make sure to pop into one of their favourite boutiques.
But by the end of June, Kooringal Fashions will be closing its doors after 57 years in business.
"I never come to visit Wagga without coming in to have a look," Ms Tornaros, who now lives in Sydney, said.
"I came into the shop and realised there's some amazing brands here ... we love all the stuff that they used to sell."
Opened in 1975 as a Huthwaite's haberdashery, the store was originally across from its current location in Kooringal Mall.
It was later bought by Joy and 'Dizzy' Desailly who eventually renamed the store as Kooringal Fashions.
Current owner Christine Jolley was an employee at the store until she decided to buy the business in 2017.
Although Ms Jolley said she "could do it forever", the business owner has decided to call time on the business to spend time with her grandchildren.
"I'm going to miss it, I've had a wonderful experience, created some good friendships with different people," Ms Jolley said.
Her lease ends at the end of June, but despite putting the business on the market, she was not able to find a suitable buyer.
She has now discounted all items by up to 60 per cent, and is hoping the shop will be bare by the end of the month.
"I hope they will all go, otherwise we'll do some donations to local charities and things like that," she said.
Although the fashion industry has evolved as trends come and go, Ms Jolley said she always resisted moving the business online.
She preferred stocking smaller quantities of each garment, so Wagga women were able to wear unique pieces.
"A lot of online shopping now, I've chosen not to have that presence, being a smaller boutique," Ms Jolley said.
"Traditionally, it's been an older demographic, then I introduced a lot of new labels when I took it over."
As she packs up and moves onto her "next adventure", Ms Jolley is thankful to all the women who worked at Kooringal Fashions throughout its history.
These staff include Dianne Norton, who has worked at the boutique for more than 30 years.
"I just want to thank all the beautiful staff we've had at Kooringal Fashions over the years," Ms Jolley said.
"I just want to thank all the girls that have been associated with me over the time, we will miss them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.