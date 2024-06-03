Reddies lose flanker to suspension as they gear up for important run

Reddies will be without one of their English recruits to start what shapes to be a massive month for the club.
Ollie Breeze picked up his third yellow card of the season in the side's 55-10 loss to Waratahs on Saturday.
It triggers an automatic one week suspension.
As such Breeze will miss their clash with Albury when the competition resumes on June 15.
However coach Michael Wakeling is confident the club has enough depth to cover the loss against their winless rivals.
"I think Ollie is a good footballer but we've got to cover it and I don't think we will do too badly," Wakeling said.
"If we're going to have Ollie, out this week probably isn't a bad one."
He will be right to return against Wagga City.
Reddies then face Tumut, Griffith and Leeton.
Wakeling is hoping they can make the most of the run.
"To me the critical games for our season are the teams out of town, Albury next game and then we've got Tumut at home and then Leeton and Griffith," he said.
"If we can win all of those then we will be in the mix again as there wasn't much in it when we went to Tumut and we're getting better and we're paying at home."
While the scoreboard hasn't been flattering, with their last three losses by a combined 140 points, Wakeling feels the side is going better than that.
"We've had a few disappointments in the last couple of weeks as the Tumut game probably should have been a bit closer, we let ourselves down a little bit there, and last weekend you just can't win a game of football without the ball," Wakeling said.
"When there are things beyond your control that doesn't let you get it it's a bit hard to take but that's football for you.
"We're developing our style and when it goes well it goes really well, we just have to do it for longer periods of the game but we will win a few more yet."
Reddies have wins over the two teams below them on the ladder, Griffith and Albury, plus held Leeton, who sit one position above them, to a draw.
When Wakeling returned to the coaching role this season he wanted to ensure they would be a more competitive force.
He thinks they are certainly on their way.
"We're continuing to improve and a lot of the other sides we've played against they were the first to say the game was a lot closer than the score reflected, including last Saturday," Wakeling said.
"We feel we're getting there.
"The tempo in the club is quite good, there's a good vibe out there at the moment and that's a real positive thing."
The additions of Alex Phillips and Corey Scott since the start of the season have helped strengthen the side.
