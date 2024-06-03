Group Nine clubs reaffirm commitment to under 16s place in seniors

Group Nine clubs are set to be at loggerheads with NSW Rugby League over planned changes to game days.
Clubs remain committed to seeing the Sullivan Cup continue to be part of the senior competition despite new plans from the governing body.
Representatives from the clubs met last month to discuss plans for the under 16s competition.
They all agreed to continue their push to keep the age group as part of the senior competition, after planned changes were first brought up in December.
Group Nine and neighbouring Group 20 are the only competitions where it is still the case across NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) and uniformity has been raised as one reason for the change.
However after more than six decades of the structure, clubs remain steadfast that having the under 16s in the senior competition works better for all involved.
"No one wants the under 16s to go back," Gundagai secretary Martin Hay said.
"I've been speaking to Peter Clarke from NSWRL and he's going to address our group meeting in July.
"I also discussed the same thing with (Group Nine president) Mark Daly but we just wanted to have a clubs meeting without the Group Nine executive."
Daly revealed plans for an under 18s girls tackle competition, as well as a competitive women's season, to come into effect in 2025 instead.
That would see the potential for six games with the under 16s moving to the junior league.
He feels it's important to have a place to grow women's rugby league.
"We want to have a stepping stone for those girls," Daly said.
"They have changed their junior plan for the girls, going from 13s and 15s to 14 and 16s this year and will introduce 18s next year to flow on into."
The Group Nine board has discussed it with their junior counterparts and both agreed it was workable.
There are currently six teams taking part in the inaugural non-competitive women's tackle season.
Gundagai are not one of them however Hay still raised concerns about how game days would function.
"We all know women's rugby league is coming on board and no one is against that, we're all having trouble comprehending how it is going to work," he said.
"Green space is a massive issue.
"For instance at Gundagai on Saturday we had an all abilities game and we played that before first grade as they are important and we wanted to showcase them.
"We started the 16s with Cootamundra playing Brothers at 9.30 and there was a decent frost on the ground and a thick fog.
"If these women's games come across we're going to have to start another 45 minutes earlier than that to get the day in as you've got an extra game and there will be six games on the card.
"I just don't think those sorts of things have been thought over and we've been lucky so far with the winter we've had, we haven't had too much wet weather, but days like that will just impact on ourselves and we're worried about burnout of volunteers.
"Each club only has a handful of volunteers and we're already starting at about eight in the morning to get everything sorted out and by the time you run your whole day and then go back and do your presentations for your major sponsor it's just a massive day.
"We really want to speak to NSWRL to explain how it's going to work."
He feels a number of clubs wouldn't be able to fill either a senior women's side as well as under 18s which could impact their viability in the short term.
"It's going to take a while to develop kids in the juniors and bring them through," Hay said.
