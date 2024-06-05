The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Familiar face returns to Cats ahead of milestone season for Wagga City

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Nicoll has returned to Wagga City and he will take over the role of senior coach from Josh Thompson for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Rob Nicoll has returned to Wagga City and he will take over the role of senior coach from Josh Thompson for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Wagga City have a familiar face returning to the helm as they look to secure a third-straight Wagga Cricket premiership this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Meet a prince of tides who made history swimming from Newcastle to Sydney
Dean Summers is the first person to swim from Newcastle to Sydney. Picture by Taek Yang
Dean was unhappy, out of shape and unfulfilled - then he made a change.
Rowan Cowley
No comments

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.