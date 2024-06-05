Familiar face returns to Cats ahead of milestone season for Wagga City

Wagga City have a familiar face returning to the helm as they look to secure a third-straight Wagga Cricket premiership this season.
Three-time premiership player Rob Nicoll has returned to the Cats from Lake Albert to take over the role of senior coach from Josh Thompson.
Nicoll previously coached the Cats in the 2018-19 and 19-20 seasons and he said it was great to be back with the club as they celebrate their 20-year anniversary.
"It's pretty important to come back in an anniversary year," Nicoll said.
"I'm very happy to be back."
The Cats have been the benchmark team over the last couple of seasons and Nicoll admitted there was a bit of pressure to live up to the standard delivered by Thompson during his time in the role.
"It's probably not the best coaching job to want when the side has won back-to-back premierships," he said.
"It's five or six now in the last 11 or 12 years, so they've been very successful.
"Josh Thompson would be the best leader in the game, particularly with young players and that's why they've been so good for such a long period of time.
"He's by far the best, there's not even a close second and Josh will still be skipper.
"Even if he wasn't he's a leader in everything he does, not just the cricket stuff but off the field he's a great role model.
"The side is so young that having him around in that role is priceless and I can't wait for him to get going.
"Hopefully I can take enough pressure off him so that he can just focus on his game and get back to being probably the best player again."
There is a number of talented young players at the Cats including Caleb Walker, Hugh Jenkins, Gus Coles, Louis Grigg and Finn Jenkins.
Nicoll said he was looking forward to working with their emerging young talents, however he noted it would be hard to help them improve too much given they are coming off back-to-back premierships.
"There's so many of them, I don't know how we fit them all in throughout the year," he said.
"But the beauty of cricket is that there is a lot of weddings and holidays during the season, so they'll all get games.
"They've proved it for several years now that they are really good at what they do and hopefully I can challenge them to be just a little bit better with little one percent things.
"It's going to be hard to improve on back-to-back premierships, but they certainly have the talent to do it."
Nicoll made a couple of first grade appearances during his stint at the Bulls last season, however he said that his playing days are effectively over.
"It's definitely not a playing coach role, I'll just be the coach," he said.
"But in maybe round two or three Josh Thompson's weddings on and that will lock out half the club, so I might have to play that weekend.
"If we have severe unavailability I'll bat 11, not bowl and just meander around the field.
"My playing days are done as I don't enjoy it anymore, but I love watching others do the game and helping guide them around on the field.
"It's not just about being better cricketers, but also better people all the time as well.
"It's not just around centred on winning on Saturday, it's how we get the best out of everyone so they go further all the time."
Wagga City president Owen Thompson was delighted to have Nicoll back at the Cats as they prepare for what is a big season for the club.
"We are very happy to have him back," Thompson said.
"He's great at helping our juniors improve, he sets reasonable tasks for them and makes sure they get to execute those tasks on the weekend."
Thompson noted the Cats were planning to host a function in mid-November celebrating their 20-year anniversary while he also mentioned their senior depth would likely see them go from two to three third grade sides this upcoming season.
