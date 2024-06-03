Kangaroos find their way back to the winners circle after disappointing loss

Kangaroos are back on track after a big loss to Temora last weekend.
Regrouping after the game, coach Paul Watson was impressed with how the side bounced back over Young on Saturday.
They acted on changes made at training and tightened their defence, which has been their downfall against Temora.
Not wanting to go into the bye on consecutive losses, the side went into the game with clear heads, hunting for a win.
"It's good to back into the winners circle after going down the week before to Temora," Watson said.
"We picked up a lot of things that we need to to work on, and we improved a lot from what let us down the week before which is always pleasing from a coach perspective.
"We lost our way a little bit with Temora, they play an extremely fast game and we weren't up for it on the day and there was a few things we sort of needed to go away and work on in defence and we did that for the week, and I was please with the way they responded."
Securing a 22-10 win over the Cherrypickers, Watson said each individual within the team had moments where they stood up.
Glad to see the side is so open and adaptive to change, the win sets them up for a positive second half to the season.
Support running was particularly good in attack.
"It's always good to know what you need to work on especially earlier on in the season rather than at the other end," he said.
"When girls do make breaks or half breaks, they need to have some support around them, we didn't have that with Temora... and had we improved a lot on that, a couple of girls made breaks and were able to offload and support each other."
Jada Hartwig and Jessica Jolliffe were standouts for Watson, both running well and finding some breaks.
"They were fantastic for us, but it was a really good team effort," he said.
A week off for the league bye will treat the side well, with several minor ankle and knee injuries among the squad.
The positive mental impact of going into the break on a win will be hugely beneficial as they come up against Junee in round nine.
"There's a couple of girls that have got some niggling knee and ankle injuries, so the extra week won't hurt to have a bit of a rest," Watson said.
"That is also why it was important for us to win on the weekend, going into the bye winning rather than on two losses in a row, we come in on a high."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.