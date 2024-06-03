The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Roll up, roll up: Wagga donors relieve critical blood shortage

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
June 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga firefighter Sharon Spackman after donating blood at the Lifeblood Wagga Donor Centre. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga firefighter Sharon Spackman after donating blood at the Lifeblood Wagga Donor Centre. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

When blood donations reached a critically low level in May, Wagga was quick to roll up its sleeves to resolve the shortage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.