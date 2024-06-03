NRLW set to arrive in town as council enter discussions for pre-season game

Wagga is set to play host to an NRLW trial game this winter before the 2024 season begins next month.
No strangers to hosting elite games at Equex Centre, Wagga City Council have entered conversations with Canberra Raiders.
Both parties confirmed on Monday that they are in discussions to bring a pre-season game to town.
"Wagga City Council can confirm it is in discussions with an NRLW club regarding hosting a trial match in our city this year," a spokesperson said.
The Daily Advertiser understands the game would be played at Equex Centre on Saturday, July 6.
Group Nine president Mark Daly hopes that local junior players will have the opportunity to play in a representative game ahead of the match.
Expressions of interest for a Group Nine under 17s girls tackle team opened on Saturday, with the selected team to play against Group 20.
"We're trying to get an under 17s curtain raiser game between Group 20 and Group Nine," Daly said.
He is hopeful the arrival of the game to town may boost interest in girls and women's tackle rugby league within the region.
Wagga's Group Nine competition sits within the Canberra Raiders catchment area and the city welcomed the club's men's side to town four times between 2019 and 2023.
The 2024 NRLW season begins on July 25, with the Raiders to play their first game against Wests Tigers in Campbelltown on July 28.
