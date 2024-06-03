How the Farrer League Team of the Year is tracking at the halfway mark

It's the halfway mark of the Farrer League season and what a start we've had.
There have been some brilliant individual performances to date so we've decided to look at the players that have shaped the opening nine rounds.
Here's who we think are tracking for Farrer League Team of the Year selection
Josh Avis (Northern Jets)
The former Jets coach has wound back the clock with a strong start to the season, leading what has been an undermanned defensive group at times from the front.
Cody Cool (TRYC)
Cool is arguably playing his best football since he crossed to the Magpies in 2019. He's been getting the big jobs and getting the job done while also providing good drive.
Aiden Ridley (TRYC)
Experienced campaigner that rarely plays a bad game. Reads the play well from defence and plays an important role setting the Magpies' game up.
Jake Brown (Marrar)
The former Swan has proven a valuable addition to the Bombers through the midfield and in defence. Hard runner that is getting better with every week.
Harry Reynolds (Marrar)
Enjoying a career-best season. Arguably the best intercept mark in the competition and an integral part of Marrar's defensive game.
Luke Cuthbert (EWK)
Hawks' leader that has spent more time across half-back this season with the arrival of new mids. Provides a hard edge and has also shown the ability to play tall when needed.
Ollie Wortley (CSU)
Quickly made a name for himself with a strong start to the season at CSU. The new recruit provides the Bushpigs with some valuable outside run on-ball.
Riley Budd (TRYC)
Budd is a chance at a second league medal given the strength of his first eight games. Big, strong presence in the Magpies midfield that goes all day.
Luke Mauger (North Wagga)
An important part of the young Saints' midfield that has made good progress in the first half of the season. Mauger would be fighting out the Saints' best and fairest at this point.
Jerry Maslin (EWK)
Maslin started the season with a bang, proving what an addition he is for the Hawks. He's done most of his work through the midfield but has also kicked clutch goals forward.
James Roberts (TRYC)
Has 30 goals from seven games and is poised to win the goalkicking if he keeps his radar in check. A strong mark but his work rate has also been impressive.
Jack Harper (Northern Jets)
Harper has had to step up in the midfield with the departure of some experience but is most dangerous when forward, highlighted by his 16 goals to date.
Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
The talented teen has highlighted his ability by tearing two games to pieces already this season. His big leap and agility make him a real threat. Has 23 goals from seven games.
Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
Boumann co-leads the goalkicking with 30 goals from eight games but is impacting games for the Hawks more than ever before. Safe hands and a good set shot.
Curtis Steele (TRYC)
The Magpies leader has dominated as much as last season but he's still shown why he's one of the most dangerous players in the competition with speed to burn. He's spending more time forward with 16 goals.
Nick Molkentin (Marrar)
It's hot competition for the ruck spot and the Bombers captain gets the nod at half-way after a strong start to the year. His marking and work around the ground, along with his consistency, is a highlight.
Will Reinhold (Temora)
Taking on the co-coaching role hasn't proven a problem for Reinhold. A strong-marking, goal-kicking mid that runs all day. Gerald Clear Medal anyone?
Dylan Morton (EWK)
Morton has lived up to the hype and thrived upon his move to a midfielder. Strong over the ball, a big work ethic and is also pushing forward with success.
Riley Irvin (Barellan)
An absolute shining light for Barellan amidst a tough start to the year. He's rucked at times, he's played midfield at times but he's been the Two Blues best clearly throughout.
Zach Walgers (Marrar)
The reigning Gerald Clear Medallist has been consistently among Marrar's best to start the year. Spending more time in the midfield this year and is dangerous when afforded space.
Caleb Walker (Marrar)
Entered the season with just eight first grade games to his name but has enjoyed a breakout start to the year. Shut down the best key forwards when thrown into defence and has also proven a match-winner up forward.
B: Josh Avis (Northern Jets), Cody Cool (TRYC), Aiden Ridley (TRYC)
HB: Jake Brown (Marrar), Harry Reynolds (Marrar), Luke Cuthbert (EWK)
C: Ollie Wortley (CSU), Riley Budd (TRYC), Luke Mauger (North Wagga)
HF: Jerry Maslin (EWK), James Roberts (TRYC), Jack Harper (Northern Jets)
F: Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets), Jarrad Boumann (EWK), Curtis Steele (TRYC)
Foll: Nick Molkentin (Marrar), Will Reinhold (Temora), Dylan Morton (EWK)
Int: Riley Irvin (Barellan), Zach Walgers (Marrar), Caleb Walker (Marrar)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.