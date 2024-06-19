Riverina League 2024 mid-season report card: Can anyone chase down GGGM?

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has enjoyed the perfect start to their 2024 campaign, however behind them it has been an interesting opening nine rounds of the season.
The top four looks rather settled with GGGM, Collingullie-Wagga, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Coolamon all likely to secure their spot in finals.
But there is a nice battle brewing between Turvey Park and Griffith as to who will take the fifth and final spot.
The opening nine rounds has thrown up just about everything, we've seen upsets, surprise stars and even the departure of one senior coach.
The season is far from done and there is likely to be a number of twists and turns as the competition closes in on finals.
Here's how we've got all nine clubs positioned at the half-way mark of the season.
Position: Second (28 points, 232.03 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Runner up
Co-coach Shane Lenon says: "We're happy with where we are at, but there's a lot of hard work still to go into it. We just try and keep it a week at a time and we train pretty hard and prepare the right way. If we do that then we are going to give ourselves a chance to keep improving and that's what it's all about."
Who's impressed: Ed Perryman - After taking out his first senior best and fairest last year, Perryman has taken his game to the next level in 2024. His ability to play either down back, through the middle or up forward means that opposition coaches are largely unable to develop a plan to nullify his influence on games. In a team full of stars, Perryman has still shone brightest and in my honest opinion I believe that he would currently be leading the Jim Quinn Medal polling. Genuine match winner who potentially has the ability to be even more damaging. Honourable mentions: Harry Wichman, Jamie Mooney, Steve Jolliffe.
Highlight: 56-point win against Coolamon at Kindra Park, round three - The Demons found themselves just ahead at three-quarter-time as they headed into the last change against the Hoppers. With the game on the line in the last term, they flexed their muscle as they booted eight goals to one to run out comfortable 56-point winners on the road against a strong opponent. Nate Mooney finished with six goals in a dominant performance up forward while Harry Wichman and Brad McMillan were among their top players.
Verdict: The Demons have been winning a lot and they've been winning well which should continue in the back half of the season. They've got a challenging month ahead which sees them head to Mangoplah Sportsground and Maher Oval while they'll also play host to the Hoppers. Aside from that, the only real game of note is the rematch against the Lions on July 28. The Demons have been ticking along nicely, however you get the feeling they are yet to truly put on display just what they are capable of.
Mid-season prediction: Runner up
Position: Fourth (20 points, 162.72 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
Coach Gavin McMahon says: "We said at the start of the year that we wanted to enjoy ourselves and enjoy the learning and getting better. I think we are continuing to do that and we had a good bye week just gone. To rack up a few wins and have the boys improving every week from that first round when we had 11 debutants, I couldn't be happier with their attitude towards getting better and the commitment they've made to each other. I'm looking forward to seeing how much better they can get in the second half of the year."
Who's impressed: Aiden Macauley - It was a tough call between 'Doc' and Cooper McKelvie, however I'll give the nod to Macauley. A move onto the ball has allowed Macauley to play some unreal footy in the opening nine rounds of the season and he has done well to fill the void created by the departure of a number of players over the off-season. He's also been hitting the scoreboard on a regular basis having only failed to kick a goal in one of his eight games. A premiership coach and now having a cracking year as a player, it's been a good 2024 so far for Doc. Honourable mention: Cooper McKelvie
Highlight: Eight-point win against Turvey Park at Kindra Park, round two - Locked in arm wrestle all evening, the Hoppers first win of the season was proof they are not afraid to get down and dirty to take a win. They held on for a thrilling eight-point victory which set the platform for their impressive start to the season. Nic Buchahan kicked three goals while Aiden Macauley, Allister Clarke and Tim Coenen all impressed.
Verdict: Wow, I got that one wrong. I initially predicted that the Hoppers would be in the fight to make finals and would narrowly fall short. From this point onwards, not making finals would need a dramatic drop of form from the Hoppers. Coolamon comfortably sits fourth at the halfway mark and they should easily grab four wins on the run home, potentially even a couple more if things fall their way. They've shown that their best is good enough, it's now just about maintaining that for four quarters and really having a crack at the top sides.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: First (32 points, 248.10 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
Coach Sam Martyn says: "I'll probably give you the old cliche that we've still got improvement to make and there's definitely some areas to tidy up. However, to be 8-0 is really pleasing and you've got to give the boys some flowers at times. This is their turn to have a rest now and reflect on what a successful period it's been. But understanding that we've still got another eight rounds to make sure we execute and complete. We'll be making sure we reset and focus on Coolamon."
Who's impressed: Tom Banuelos - I was splitting hairs between Banuelos and Matt Hamblin, however I opted to go with the versatile tall. After a brief cameo in 2023, Tommy B has quickly established himself as a top tier player in the Riverina League through the first nine rounds of the season. Although sometimes being a bit patchy when up forward, his haul of seven goals against Turvey Park is proof that when he puts it all together he is capable of having a day out. His work through the ruck and around the ground has also been excellent and he'd be right in contention for the Lions best and fairest. Honourable mentions: Matt Hamblin, Zac Burhop, Jack McCaig, Dan Foley.
Highlight: 19-point win against Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval, round four - All eyes were on the contest between the Lions and Demons in round four as to who would cement themselves as the pack leader early in the season. After leading by just four points at three-quarter time, the Lions then pulled away in the final term to notch up an 11.13 (79) to 8.12 (60) victory. Matt Hamblin finished with three goals for the Lions while Zac Burhop, Tom Quinn and Ben Walsh were among their best.
Verdict: It's going to take some doing, but the Lions will drop a game at some point in the run home. Away games against Coolamon (round 10) and Griffith (round 13) come to mind as potential blemishes while the Demons could look to dish out some revenge on the Lions when they head to Ganmain Sportsground in round 15. But right now the Lions are well and truly flying and a top-two finish is all but confirmed at this point in the season. Everything going as planned they will find themselves fighting for another premiership at Narrandera Sportsground in September.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
Position: Fifth (12 points, 105.09 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Third
Coach Greg Dreyer says: "I think it's probably fair to say we're under performing. We had a slow start, but our biggest defeat was on the weekend against Gullie and other than that it's been 30 from Mango and 26 from Ganmain. The rest have been two goals or less so we are not out of contests, we are just not putting it together. We're losing so that's not good enough, but I think we've got room for improvement there. How much? It's up to how hard we work."
Who's impressed: Nathan Richards - It's not everyday that a ruckman from the Riverina League gets called up to play VFL. That in itself is proof of just how well Richards is going this season. His hard work over the off-season to trim down has resulted in his performances going to the next level in 2024. Richards is the most dominant ruck in the competition and his form this year has him as one of the elite players in the league. There are a couple of Swans who could lift in the back half of the year, Richards is definitely not one of them.
Highlight: 26-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Ganmain Sportsground, round six - Although this wasn't a win, it was the perfect demonstration that the Swans best is good enough to match it with any side. Griffith travelled to Ganmain and they quickly had the undefeated Lions on the back foot for the first time this season. Henry Delves and Kahlan Spencer kicked two goals apiece in the loss while Nathan Richards and Mason Rosengreen battled on admirably.
Verdict: The Swans face a run home that is likely to derail their finals chances as their final eight games includes trips to Crossroads Oval, Mangoplah Sportsground, Kindra Park and Maher Oval. Griffith have been good enough to win the majority of their games, but the harsh reality is they haven't done so. Luck is an important factor in footy sometimes, last year they rode their good fortune and it resulted in a grand final appearance. I believe this year that a bit of bad luck and misfortune will see the Swans fall just shy of playing finals.
Mid-season prediction: Sixth
Position: Seventh (Eight points, 41.59 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Ninth
Coach Tom Groves says: "Very up and down our side is. Probably consistency has been the theme for us I suppose in our first half of games. We've shown that we can play really good footy at times against good teams, but we've got to do it on a consistent basis. We'll keep working on that and I think we can build into that with the side we have. The experienced boys coming in really helps with that and I think we can really build into this season nicely."
Who's impressed: Lewis Henley - The teenage ruckman has enjoyed a strong start to his senior career. Stepping into the role vacated by Mason Dryburgh, Henley had massive shoes to fill and he's done well to provide a presence while finding his feet at senior level. Two of his best games have come in the Crows victories this season and midfield players like Angus Crelley are given so much more to work with when Henley is competing well for taps. Just seven games into his first grade career, it appears he's got a lot of growth left in him too.
Highlight: One-point win against Turvey Park at Maher Oval, round three: No one saw this coming. While it hadn't been the greatest start to the season for the Bulldogs, everyone thought they'd easily come away with the four points against the Crows and improve their record to 2-1. However, after trailing by just one point at three-quarter-time the Crows then secured a thrilling one-point victory against the reigning premiers on their home deck. Jade Hodge kicked three goals while Lewis Henley, Tom Meline and James Rourke were among the Crows best.
Verdict: Another team that has exceeded my expectations in the opening half of the season. I thought the Crows might've been able to nab one win this season, however apart from both games against Narrandera I didn't think they'd be able to match it with the other teams in the competition. Both their wins have come as upsets and it's not crazy to think that they've maybe got another surprise waiting for us on the run home. Currently they sit seventh, I think if they can maintain that and notch up another win or two then it'd have been a pretty good campaign from the Crows.
Mid-season prediction: Seventh
Position: Third (24 points, 107.54 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
Coach Nelson Foley says: "Certainly we're very happy. I think at the start of the year if you'd said we'd be 6-2 at the halfway point of the year we'd absolutely have taken that. I've made no secret of the way we're looking at our season of we'll judge ourselves on where we are come the end. We're a young group and we're improving, I'm pretty comfortable to say that we have improved every week. There's obviously been a couple of low performances that haven't been quite up to scratch, but I feel even through those we've been able to learn from them. I think we are building every week so certainly from a coaching point of view I'm very happy."
Who's impressed: Harry Fitzsimmons - I could've easily gone with either Nelson Foley or Lachy Kendall, however Fitzsimmons just narrowly pips the pair. While he's been a bit quieter over the past fortnight, Fitzsimmons' first two months were simply sensational for the Goannas. Injury troubles delayed his 2023 campaign and Fitzsimmons has definitely made up for lost time this season for MCUE. He was announced as a co-captain at the beginning of the season and the leadership role seems to be agreeing with him. Honourable mentions: Nelson Foley, Lachy Kendall.
Highlight: 11-point win against Coolamon at Kindra Park, round eight: The Goannas would've lost this game last year. Locked in an arm-wrestle for the entire game, ill-discipline late in the game cost MCUE the lead with roughly half a quarter to play. The Goannas then showed maturity beyond their years to reset and they were able to kick the final three goals of the game to run out 11-point victors on the road. Flynn Collins kicked three goals while Lachy Kendall, Nelson Foley and Ethan Schiller all starred.
Verdict: The Goannas are good, the question that remains is how good. They were outclassed from the first bounce in their first clash against the Demons while they butchered a chance to notch up an impressive win at home over the Lions. One would expect that a top four finish is a certainty at this stage, however the Goannas are confident they are capable of much more than that. They are building nicely and they have the ability to be a premiership contender, however it is now up to the Goannas to translate the talk to results on the field.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Ninth (Four points, 41.48 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Eighth
Coach Mark Carroll says: "It was a really good start to the year winning our first game obviously. Numbers at training are still fantastic, last week at training we had 60 on a Thursday night. We just had a lot of injuries after that first win which was not ideal, I think we had eight or 10 senior boys out of our senior team the last two weeks. Coming from where we are as a club that hurts a bit, but I'm very confident going into the second half of the year that we are going to keep improving. The boys have been very resilient and they are very determined as we all are at the club to improve."
Who's impressed: Harry Pole - The ruckman has slotted into the team seamlessly since he made the move to the Eagles over the off-season. Filling the shoes of the departing Brad Hutchison was never going to be easy, however Pole has managed to do a good job in trying circumstances. The Eagles haven't been blessed with the starting on-ball brigade they've had in previous years, however Pole has done enough to help Alex Carroll, Jayden Carroll and Brent Rose compete in the middle. He'd be right up there in the Eagles' best and fairest count.
Highlight: 37-point win against Leeton-Whitton at Leeton Showgrounds, round one: A round win was exactly what Narrandera needed to start their new chapter under Mark Carroll. After leading by just the single goal at three-quarter-time, the Eagles then kicked five unanswered majors in the last term to run out big winners. Off-season recruits Edward Puruntatamerri and Brayden Rioli both finished with four goals in their club debuts while Kurt Dunn, James Smith and Alex Carroll were among their best.
Verdict: Injuries have been frequent and costly for the Eagles as they have limped their way through the opening nine rounds of the season. While there's been some heavy losses, the mood still seems to be positive around the club and there is a feeling that better days are nearby on the horizon. The major thing for the Eagles is continuing to fight the season out and making sure they continue to get something out of each of their remaining games. If they do that, they might even nab another surprise win or two to finish the season.
Mid-season prediction: Eighth
Position: Sixth (12 points, 85.48 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
Captain Hayden Smith says: "We're going alright, it's been a bit of a roller coaster of a first half of the season. We started slow and there was a couple of tough losses that could've easily went the other way. But we found our feet there before Ganmain's game and we were back to the effort we want on the weekend against Mango. That could've easily been another win as well, so there could've been two extra wins really."
Who's impressed: Joel Peters - Peters has only played the five games, however he's shown quite a bit in his limited appearances. The Bulldogs have tended to play a lot better whenever Peters is in the team and he's taken steps forward after a solid first season at the kennel in 2023. His best performance to date came against Narrandera where he kicked four goals in a big win while he was also impressive in their narrow loss to Leeton-Whitton. He's one that has risen to the challenge this season, hopefully some of his teammates now follow suit.
Highlight: 10-point win against Griffith at Exies Oval, round five: The most impressive win to date for the reigning premiers came in the grand final rematch against the Swans. In difficult conditions, the Bulldogs found a way to win after fending off a fast-finishing Griffith side. Lachy Leary finished with two goals while Ben Lewington, Hayden Smith and Chase Grintell were among their best.
Verdict: The reigning premiers have a monster task in front of them, however I am backing them in to do enough to steal fifth spot. The Bulldogs have been through a tumultuous couple of weeks, however they seem determined to push through the background noise and get their season back on track. The clash against the Swans at Maher Oval in round 14 could be a season-defining game and it is one the Bulldogs have to win if they want to seal a return to finals. They are good enough, it's just a question of whether the reigning premiers rise to the challenge.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: Eighth (Four points, 64.19 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
Coach Murray Stephenson says: "We clearly haven't had the amount of on field success we would've liked as we've been teething through what's clearly a development year. Some longer term injuries to a number of players (Nathan Cooke, Nash Dignan and Crawford Wadley) have been somewhat adverse, however have provided opportunities to some players who have shown promise of being long term senior footballers for the footy club. While the year so far has had it's challenges, the general effort and willingness to show up week in week out is a real highlight and an encouraging sign of a younger group. Throughout the first half of the season it feels like we've been able to unearth a few players with the likes of Kobe Priest, Sam McNaughton, Harry Kelly and Nick Gorman elevating their games to another level whilst being still somewhat raw with experience and have been consistently strong performers week in week out and have developed some real leadership qualities. We're all looking forward to the second half of the year where we are hoping to improve and get more frequent reward for effort."
Who's impressed: Tyson Todd - His first season at the club has been sensational as he's provided some much needed experience to a very young side. Todd has spent quite a bit of time through the middle for the Tigers and he has worked well with young guns Sam McNaughton and Matt Ryan in the guts. After a quiet opening few weeks, Todd's last month has been exceptional as the Tigers injury woes continued to worsen. While the all the focus has been on their developing young guns, Todd has been in the background and continued to rack up the stats.
Highlight: 60-point win against Narrandera at Robertson Oval, round six: Probably their most complete performance to date, the Tigers put on a strong showing at home to notch up their only win of the season so far against the Eagles. They've shown patches in games, however this is probably the sole example of a four-quarter effort. Seb Snelling finished with three goals which Nick Gorman and Sam McNaughton were both outstanding.
Verdict: Luck hasn't been on the Tigers side this season as they been hit with setback after setback in the opening half of the year. Injuries to important players mixed with a reduction of depth has seen the Tigers notch up just the single victory so far. It's no doubt a developing year for the Tigers and while the results this year may not show a lot, the experience for the younger players is a huge positive to take from the challenging campaign. The Tigers are capable of escaping the wooden spoon, however at this stage I don't see them doing it.
Mid-season prediction: Ninth
