Riverina League 2024 mid-season report card: Can anyone chase down GGGM?

Coach Murray Stephenson says: "We clearly haven't had the amount of on field success we would've liked as we've been teething through what's clearly a development year. Some longer term injuries to a number of players (Nathan Cooke, Nash Dignan and Crawford Wadley) have been somewhat adverse, however have provided opportunities to some players who have shown promise of being long term senior footballers for the footy club. While the year so far has had it's challenges, the general effort and willingness to show up week in week out is a real highlight and an encouraging sign of a younger group. Throughout the first half of the season it feels like we've been able to unearth a few players with the likes of Kobe Priest, Sam McNaughton, Harry Kelly and Nick Gorman elevating their games to another level whilst being still somewhat raw with experience and have been consistently strong performers week in week out and have developed some real leadership qualities. We're all looking forward to the second half of the year where we are hoping to improve and get more frequent reward for effort."