'This is going to help so many people': Riverina man scores $1m Lotto win

One incredibly lucky Riverina man has won a huge amount of money, drawing one of five winning lottery entries and taking home a cool million dollars.
After more than 50 years of regularly playing the lottery, the Binya man held one of five division-one winning tickets for the Lotto draw on June 1.
He didn't realise though, until he checked his ticket the next morning to find that he'd won $1,048,013.90.
The man said he was already excited to share the money around to help his loved ones, more than anything else.
"I've waited my whole life for this winning call. No, seriously I've been playing for over 50 years," he said.
"This is going to help so many people. My family, my friends, my relatives. I'll be able to help them all ... My children will also benefit so much from this. It's truly amazing. It's the biggest news I've ever received."
He thanked his family for their support while he recovered from the shock of the win.
"I checked my ticket Sunday morning, and I haven't been able to do anything. I've just been shaking ... Once I won $700. That was exciting at the time, but now nothing compared to this."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto's draw were 22, 42, 39, 28, 5 and 21, while the supplementary numbers were 13 and 29.
In 2023, 176 people won over a million dollars each through the Saturday Lotto - although over a million people play regularly.
