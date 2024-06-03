The Daily Advertiser
'This is going to help so many people': Riverina man scores $1m Lotto win

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 2:00pm
One incredibly lucky Riverina man has won a huge amount of money, drawing one of five winning lottery entries and taking home a cool million dollars.

