Heat coach confident first win is not far away after 'rough' start to year

Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney remains confident his sides first win is not far away despite their rough start to the season.
The Heat are currently 0-10 and sit at the bottom of the Waratah League ladder following a trying period which has seen them lose nine games by at least 27 points.
With some winnable games in the pipeline, Maloney was backing in his side to nab a win or two before the end of the season.
"I firmly believe we can," Maloney said.
"Especially after the last month as we've taken a lot of steps in the right direction.
"One of our biggest faults early on this year was our defence and the amount of points we were giving up a game.
"Obviously on the weekend it wasn't a great reflection, but we had a great first half and it was some of the best defence we've had which led to some great offence.
"A few things then went wrong for us as we had four guys in foul trouble and we only took away eight guys, but the last few weeks we've really been building.
"The other part is the luck of the draw, you look at some of the teams that we are coming up against and getting beaten by.
"They are some of the best teams in the competition, we haven't really gotten to battle it out with many of the other teams that are down the bottom with us.
"Coming up we have some games where we are a higher chance of coming away with a victory.
"My belief has never wavered, I truly believe in our boys and our squad and I don't really like to use the youth or injuries or any of that as any excuse.
"We showed in the first half on the weekend that we can mix it with any team, we've just got to be able to play that standard for four quarters.
"It's going to happen for us, I am confident in that and we've got a lot of good chances coming up."
It's been a case of if it can go wrong it will go wrong for the Heat so far this year and they've been plagued by injury and unavailability throughout their opening 10 games.
Three of the Heat's losses this year have exceeded 60 points while they have lost their last four games by an average of 47 points.
Maloney felt the results on paper pretty accurately described how their start to the season has been.
"I think the proof is in the pudding, it's been very rough," he said.
"But in saying that we always look at the positives.
"In game two or three for us, we had our centre go down which we found out last week was a fully torn ACL.
"So we lost him and we've had guys in and out of the team just due to personal commitments.
"We had Angus (Lourey) who's one of our starters and key guys go overseas for a couple of weeks, then Harry Laurent who's been another one of our starters had been off and hasn't been able to commit as much as he wanted.
"Then we started the season without Chaz (Bishop), so it's been hard to get any sort of consistency.
"When you look at our team and the issues we are having, consistency would be the number one factor I believe in what's really going wrong for us."
One shining light for the Heat has been the performance of Maloney who currently leads the competition for three points made while their closest loss was against Goulburn early in the season.
