The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Heat coach confident first win is not far away after 'rough' start to year

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 3 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is confident their first win is not far away after they've recorded a 0-10 start to the Waratah League season. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is confident their first win is not far away after they've recorded a 0-10 start to the Waratah League season. Picture by Tom Dennis

Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney remains confident his sides first win is not far away despite their rough start to the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.