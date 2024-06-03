The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Case dismissed: Magpies midfielder free to play after Hawks' citation

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Tom Yates.
Experienced The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Tom Yates.

AN EAST Wagga-Kooringal citation of The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Tom Yates has been dismissed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.