Case dismissed: Magpies midfielder free to play after Hawks' citation

AN EAST Wagga-Kooringal citation of The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Tom Yates has been dismissed.
The Hawks submitted a citation of Yates in the fall out from their five-point win over the Magpies at Gumly Oval in the round eight Farrer League clash last Saturday week.
EWK cited Yates for allegedly striking Jerry Maslin during a tense final term. The pair were locked in an ongoing battle throughout different stages of the game.
The citation was dismissed and Yates was free to face Charles Sturt University on Saturday, where he went on to play a leading role.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager Luke Olsen confirmed there was a citation and the case had been dismissed.
"It didn't meet the threshold so it was dismissed," Olsen said.
Olsen explained that citations are now required to reach a minimum of a two-game base sanction, down to one-game with an early guilty plea, to be acted upon.
