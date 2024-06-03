'Docile market': Businesses fear consumer wallets are sealed for EOFY

End of financial year (EOFY) sales are attempting to spark enthusiasm among Wagga's "docile" consumers, amidst the cost of living crisis.
Many people are struggling financially and looking to save money at any opportunity, and will likely be keeping their wallets and purses shut.
RSM Australia financial adviser, Sean Walsh, said consumer spending comes down to individual circumstances, but from a broad perspective he thinks people will be limiting their spending.
"It might be tough given the cost of living pressures that everyone is facing," he said.
Mr Walsh said looking at retail sales data from recent months, consumers were already spending less, however noted this could be people holding out for sales - as is often seen when times are tough - or potentially putting off non-essential shopping completely.
"The data points to people finding it difficult and cutting back especially from retail or non-essential [spending]," he said.
"Most of the essential items are increasing in costs - banking, insurance, power - everything is more expensive and so people are finding ... that retail spend is taking a hit or taking a backseat."
The only potential caveat Mr Walsh could see encouraging people to spend money was the incoming relief from tax cuts.
"But that won't really flow through until the new financial year," he said.
"So whether or not consumers decide to spend their higher take-home pay because of those tax cuts or whether they choose to save them, that will probably be a big determinant on how those businesses fair.
"It could be more likely that the consumer isn't likely to spend big."
It's not just consumers who might be hesitant when it comes to EOFY sales, as small local businesses have less fire power than larger companies and have to ensure they don't undercut themselves.
"They've got to make something off of it, basically," Wagga Business Chamber business manager, Sally Manning, said.
"They can't always match the sales of say Myer or the big national brands, but they offer a service along with their experience.
"You might not get that service when you go to a big retailer. So I guess that's a point of difference."
Ms Manning said depending on the industry and competition, these businesses could still hold sales to offload seasonal products.
"I know that earlier in the year when they were buying for winter, they weren't buying as much," she said.
"I think they've been conscious with their buying for the new season in general. So they're not left with a huge excess of stock, but I'm sure they're still experiencing a lot of excess stock because sales haven't been huge.
"But it depends on the industry too. Some industries aren't going as bad as others. It depends who their competition is and what scale they are."
Owner and operator at Allison Music, Dale Allison, said it's pretty quiet in the retail world, which was spurring everyone - from retailers to suppliers - to have sales.
"But for some reason the general consumer out there ... they're not that enthused, because they can buy everything reasonably cheap every day of the week anyway," he said.
"Someone is always selling something cheap, you don't have to wait for a sale."
Mr Allison said he might consider holding a door-buster sale later this month to get consumers coming through the doors and to help offload some old stock.
"We used to have a once a year door-buster sale ... across the board there were discounts ... you might have a $500 guitar for $90. It's got to be over the top to attract that sort of attention," he said.
"It sparks a little bit of enthusiasm amongst a sort of docile market or docile spender at the moment."
Some retailers, such as Ted & Olive Boutique, will be taking the tact of matching the sales of the brands it stocks.
"That means our customers have the opportunity to buy from us at the discount that our brands are offering," the store's owner, Alex Mac, said.
"That's our way of thanking our customers and trying to show them that we appreciate their support of buying from us. We know everything we stock here ... they can just go online and buy.
"We don't want them to be able to come in here and not be able to receive the same discounts ... they can get online. It's something that we have always been really conscious of as a business, especially with online shopping being big in the retail space."
Mr Allison understands it's tough for many people at the moment, especially those worried about their bills, the price of fuel or food and other essential items.
He often has discounted prices on his stock to try and remain competitive with the online market, while also providing the best face-to-face service he can.
"If you're the guy that owns a store and you're trying to sell to the local market, it's 100 per cent your name on the line," he said.
"You will offer a much better service, an individual service, you'll go harder."
Ms Mac said she mainly offers a one-on-one service, allowing her to help customers with styling, sizing and more.
"We help with the styling, how could you wear this in your wardrobe, what else could you go with it, what colours work with these things.
"The other thing is sizing. Although you may think your standard size, when you get the item online, it can be too big or too small. Whereas in here, you can actually try it on, see how it fits on you.
"That service, you just can't get online."
Ms Mac said retail was a tricky space at the moment, but she is happy and proud to have great local support.
"We do have repeat customers that really appreciate us being here and what we offer them," she said.
"So we just try our best to stay competitive, but also knowing that we offer something that's special and different that you just can't get [elsewhere]."
