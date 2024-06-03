The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Automotive art gallery: Old-school vehicles to turn heads at weekend show

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
Updated June 4 2024 - 8:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina Rumble founders Howard 'Doo Dar' Brown and Renae Brown. Picture by Tom Dennis
The Riverina Rumble founders Howard 'Doo Dar' Brown and Renae Brown. Picture by Tom Dennis

Forty years ago, a then nine-year-old Howard 'Doo Dar' Brown attended the first Wagga Motor Show at Bolton Park Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.