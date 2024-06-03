Automotive art gallery: Old-school vehicles to turn heads at weekend show

Forty years ago, a then nine-year-old Howard 'Doo Dar' Brown attended the first Wagga Motor Show at Bolton Park Stadium.
"I just remember a lot of cars, in particular the couple of cars that just stood out for me was actually the BP solar car that did the lap of Australia back in 83, Alan Moffett's Peter Stuyvesant RX-7 and George Fury's Nissan Bluebird that he raced at Bathurst, a replica mock-up of that," Mr Brown said.
Now, Mr Brown and his wife Renae run Riverina Rumble and they are putting the finishing touches on the Kings Kustom Kick Back - a car showcase which promises unique cars and motorcycles back at Bolton Park Stadium for the first time in decades this weekend.
"I've always wanted to do something in Bolton Park Stadium, I was just unaware of what that was," he said.
"About 13, 14 years ago I found the pathway with pre-'65 old school cars, and pretty much from there it was all old school."
Between 30 and 40 motor vehicles are expected, with about 15 motorcycles set to also take up the floor of the stadium over the long weekend.
Cars and bikes from Wagga will join other motor vehicles travelling from near and far, with some recently finished automobiles never seen before.
Mr Brown said the Kick Back isn't a typical car show with dealers and judging, promoting the two-day event as a chance to relax and enjoy the work revheads from across the nation have put into their automobiles.
"The whole concept of it is to engage the public to come in and view our automotive art gallery," Mr Brown said.
"It's about getting them to come here and bring it all here to expose Wagga.
"Instead of the art being on the wall, in this case it's on the floor."
While he would love to see families attend and see the one-of-a-kind vehicles, there was one big rule 'Doo Dar' hoped would be followed.
"It'll be purely admire, admire, admire - look and don't touch," he said.
"I'm getting a sign made up right now that says 'Welcome to the Kings Kustom Kick Back, admire but please don't touch."
Doors will open for the Kings Kustom Kick Back on June 8 and 9 between 4pm and 8pm.
