What Milly Lucas tells herself before each kick; 15s makes a guest appearance

While her teammates all huddle together for a drink and a debrief, Milly Lucas is left alone on the field.
No distractions, no assistance, each time her team scores the attention turns to her as she prepares to convert the try.
Lucas has been kicking since she was a junior, but the 19-year-old said that the nerves never go away.
"I get nervous every time," Lucas said.
"It's important, it can change a game completely, I put a fair bit of pressure on myself but I enjoy it.
"I pretty much do the same thing every time, I practice the exact same, I tell myself it's going in, it's going in."
It's a mantra that works, with Lucas converting successfully five times in Waratahs 72-0 win over Reddies this weekend.
Their first win since round four, a much improved side took to the field.
Lucas said the side gelled better on field than in previous weeks, with the players finding their rhythm together.
An influx of new players into the team, mostly from leaguetag, has made for an adjustment this season.
Lucas herself has been balancing playing league for Estella Storm where possible alongside her Waratahs commitments.
With a 9am fixture on Saturday, she was able to play both in one day.
"I was exhausted by the end of it but I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.
Having gone through the transition into union herself several years ago, Lucas is uniquely placed to assist new players transition into the code.
"I've been through the same thing, not knowing union and coming over, but they're pretty similar and once you figure out the basic rules then it's okay," she said.
"This week's game showed the improvements from [our last game against Reddies] to where we are now.
"Our structure is better, all the forwards are doing our job, the backs are doing their job, it was good that we all worked together."
Since switching to the 12s format, Lucas said the side has been using their forwards more, relying less on outside speed.
Breaking through the Reddies tackles well, the Waratahs had seven try scorers throughout the game.
First season player Janara-Ali Powell was a particular standout crossing the line four times.
Meanwhile in Griffith, the Blacks and Ag College played the first game of women's 15s since the women's competition first ran.
While the on field numbers have fluctuated between 15 and 7 since the competition began, with big benches the sides agreed to play in the traditional format.
First year Ag College player Jamilla Hill said it was a great opportunity to get more players on the field.
Joining the club after arriving in town from Tamworth, she has enjoyed the transition into playing.
"This weekend was our first time playing 15s," Hill said.
"I don't have much of a background with any size of football, but it was good, and honestly I reckon we worked better as a team having a few more people on the field.
"It was new but our communication was better, it was a tiny bit easier having a few more people you can run the ball through.
"It feels better to play and also they're getting more of a go, there's more opportunity for all your other teammates to get on the field as well, especially because there are so many of us at Aggies.
"I couldn't understand the game until I was actually being a part of it, so I think that because there was more people on the field, then it's easier and everyone's understanding improved."
Preparing for the general bye this coming weekend, Hill said it's good timing for the university club.
Sitting in the middle of the exam period, the weekend off has been welcomed with players able to focus on studies over the weekend.
