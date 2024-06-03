Driest autumn in years sparks drought talk, but farmers aren't worried yet

Wagga may have just escaped its driest autumn on record, but the season's rainfall was still the lowest in years, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
A total of 90.8 millimetres was recorded at the Wagga Airport weather station during the months of March, April and May, making it the city's driest autumn since 2018.
Rainfall has been well below average for the past three months in Wagga, with just three days making up 80 per cent of autumn's entire rain total.
Downside lamb and broadacre farmer David Meiklejohn said that he wasn't surprised to hear Wagga almost recorded its driest ever autumn.
"Just privately talking to colleagues and friends, I said we're virtually in an autumn drought," Mr Meiklejohn said.
"I don't think we're worried, I think we're cautious and probably a bit concerned, and when I say we I'm only talking about me.
"I think we're alert, but not alarmed."
The Wagga station recorded 53 days with very little to no rainfall during April and May - a streak that was only broken when it picked up about 30 millimetres on May 30, saving the city from its driest May on record.
As of May 30, the NSW Department of Primary Industries said about two thirds of the Riverina was unaffected by drought, with most of the unaffected area in the region's west. However, the trend doesn't extend to the eastern LGAs.
Ninety-five per cent of the parishes in the Wagga LGA are considered to be drought affected, with similar situations in Lockhart, Junee, Cootamundra-Gundagai and the Snowy Valleys.
The bureau's long range winter forecast predicts parts of eastern Australia are likely to receive below average rainfall in June, while July and August could see above average totals for parts of the interior.
There is a slight chance of showers forecast for the rest of the week across the Riverina, which could bring some drizzle, however it is expected to miss Wagga.
It's not the first time the wet weather has fallen away from the Wagga area, but Mr Meiklejohn said the recent rain has made up for that loss.
"We had this gorgeous rain on Thursday night of last week, to me that's been an absolute game changer, just in the local area around where I am," he said.
"Most of Wagga and south of Wagga and east of Wagga missed out on the last big rain event before this one we had on Thursday.
"We virtually got nothing out of that ... that was very disappointing."
On the temperature front, Wagga recorded its coldest day of the year so far during May, as the season officially changes to winter according to the calendar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.