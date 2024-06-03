The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Driest autumn in years sparks drought talk, but farmers aren't worried yet

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
June 4 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga has recorded its driest Autumn in six years. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga has recorded its driest Autumn in six years. Picture by Tom Dennis

Wagga may have just escaped its driest autumn on record, but the season's rainfall was still the lowest in years, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.